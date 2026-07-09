SHIVERSTICKS NAMED OFFICIAL POPSICLE OF PERFECT GAME

Former MLB All-Star Vernon Wells to Make Select Appearances at Perfect Game Events to Promote the Partnership

SANFORD, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced a new partnership with ShiverSticks, naming the Texas-based company the Official Popsicle of Perfect Game.

Throughout the travel baseball season, ShiverSticks products will be featured across Perfect Game's premier events and facilities, with onsite activations, concession integration, digital promotions and social media content designed to introduce players and fans to the fast-growing frozen treat brand.

Perfect Game has announced ShiverSticks as the Official Popsicle of Perfect Game. As part of the partnership, former 3-time MLB All-Star Vernon Wells will make appearances at select Perfect Game events.

As part of the partnership, ShiverSticks will have a presence at premier Perfect Game venues and events throughout Texas and Georgia, including opportunities for onsite sales and fan engagement at PG's World Wood Bat Association (WWBA) events this summer. The brand will also be featured across Perfect Game's digital platforms through social media, email marketing and original content.

Former 3-time MLB All-Star, Vernon Wells, who is part of the ShiverSticks investor group, will make appearances at select Perfect Game events to promote the partnership. Wells played 15 years in the major leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays (1999-2010), Los Angeles Angels (2011-12) and New York Yankees (2013), winning three Gold Glove awards, a Silver Slugger trophy and hitting .270 with 270 home runs and 958 RBI in 1,731 games.

"Perfect Game is about creating amazing experiences for young athletes and their families, and ShiverSticks fits that mission perfectly," said Kash Shaikh, Perfect Game's Chief Marketing Officer and Head of International. "Their story is one of innovation, perseverance and family, and their products bring something fresh and fun to our events. We're excited to welcome ShiverSticks to the Perfect Game family."

Founded in Longview, Tex., ShiverSticks began as a family-owned shaved ice business before reinventing itself during the pandemic by transforming its signature scratch-made flavors into handcrafted popsicles. Today, the company distributes its all-natural frozen treats in 38 states, using real fruit and premium ingredients without artificial dyes or high-fructose corn syrup.

"Baseball has always been about bringing people together, and that's exactly what ShiverSticks is all about," said Rachael Reeves, Co-Founder of Shiversticks. "Perfect Game reaches millions of players and families who spend countless hours together at the ballpark every year. We're excited to introduce them to a product that's made with real ingredients, built around family and created to make those moments even more memorable."

Perfect Game events attract millions of participants, spectators and fans annually, providing ShiverSticks with a unique platform to engage directly with one of the largest communities in amateur sports. The partnership will launch immediately, with activations beginning during Perfect Game's premier summer events before expanding across additional facilities and tournaments.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, over 2,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,805 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About ShiverSticks

Founded in Longview, Texas, ShiverSticks creates handcrafted, all-natural popsicles made with real fruit and premium ingredients. Originally launched from a vintage Airstream shaved ice stand, the company transformed its business in 2020 by introducing its signature frozen pops, quickly earning a loyal following through bold flavors and scratch-made recipes. Today, ShiverSticks products are distributed in 38 states, continuing the company's mission of delivering fresh, memorable frozen treats made with simple, high-quality ingredients.

Media contact:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

SOURCE Perfect Game USA