PERFECT GAME PARTNERS WITH VIVENU TO POWER DIGITAL COMMERCE ACROSS YOUTH BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL

SANFORD, Fla. and NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, has selected vivenu as its ticketing and commerce partner to unify revenue operations across its tournament ecosystem.

Perfect Game has selected vivenu as its ticketing and commerce partner to unify revenue operations across its tournament ecosystem.

With 1.6 million tickets sold annually, 9,800 events in 40+ states and an immense social footprint, Perfect Game has built the most influential pipeline in amateur baseball. The organization has produced over 2,200 MLB alumni, and 95 percent of all MLB draft picks have come through its system. Now, it is building the commercial infrastructure to match that scale.

The partnership centers on capturing revenue at every touchpoint of the tournament journey. vivenu will power Perfect Game's shift to a fully digital commerce platform.

For the fans: tickets, merchandise, access, one checkout. vivenu brings it into a single, mobile-friendly flow. For Perfect Game, every transaction adds to a clearer picture of who their audience is. That data becomes a commercial asset, creating targeted sponsorship opportunities for brands that want direct access to the players and families driving amateur baseball.

Longer-term, registration, travel packages, and subscriptions will move through the same platform. For an organization running close to 10,000 events a year, consolidating those revenue streams under one system changes what's commercially possible.

Rob Ponger, CEO of Perfect Game puts it like this: "Perfect Game has always been focused on delivering the best possible experience for our players, families and partners, and this partnership with vivenu is a major step forward in how we support that mission. By bringing our ticketing and broader commerce operations into one streamlined, digital platform, we're not only making things easier and more convenient for our audience, but also unlocking new opportunities to better understand and engage with them. As we continue to grow, having a scalable, data-driven solution like vivenu in place will be critical to maximizing the value of every event across our entire ecosystem."

"Perfect Game is in a category of its own," said Travis Smith, Regional Vice President for Sports and College Partnerships at vivenu. "The organization has shaped professional baseball for decades. The fan relationships and athlete data built across nearly 10,000 annual events are a genuine business asset. Our job is to give them the infrastructure to capture more of the value they already create, starting with ticketing and expanding across the full commercial picture."

Media contact:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, 2,384 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,805 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About vivenu

vivenu is the global technology leader in advanced ticketing infrastructure, empowering organizers to transform their primary sales channel into a strategic business asset. Designed for high-performance and full customization, vivenu's API-first platform powers the world's most demanding event ecosystems. This includes the Grammy Awards, the Golden Globes, and global sports phenomena such as HYROX and Stanford Athletics. With a footprint spanning 50+ countries, vivenu specializes in managing complex fan journeys and premium experiences. Whether it is handling massive demand spikes for icons like Bad Bunny, or orchestrating campus-wide partnerships for 140+ colleges, vivenu provides the digital backbone for the future of entertainment. By prioritizing data ownership and seamless connectivity, vivenu ensures that organizers remain at the heart of the fan relationship.

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SOURCE Perfect Game USA