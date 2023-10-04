Perfect Pairing: New OtterBox Cases for Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

News provided by

OtterBox

04 Oct, 2023, 13:30 ET

-Defender Series and Symmetry Series are Ready to Protect-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protect the newest Google phones with OtterBox, the No. 1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. Rugged defense with Defender Series and sleek protection from Symmetry Series for new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro keep you going confidently into your day fully protected against drops and bumps.1

"OtterBox cases are the perfect companion for new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "For the past 25 years, OtterBox has been innovating and designing cases that protect against the inevitable drops and dings. Whether you need a super protective case for a more adventurous lifestyle or a something slimmer to show off the device, OtterBox has you covered."

Defender Series protects Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro with classic OtterBox protection. The multi-layer construction guards the device from serious drops, dirt, scrapes and bumps. Covers on all access points keep dust out of the case while maintaining easy access to charging ports and buttons. Defender Series for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro comes in black and an on-trend light blue and is made with over 50 percent recycled plastic. Defender Series is drop tested four times the military drop protection standard to outlast heavy use.

Symmetry Series for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is a sleek case perfect to show off the device. The case comes in clear and sparkly clear so you feel confident about daily use. Symmetry Series follows the classic design of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro and tactile buttons feel just like the device's buttons. Plus, the ultra-thin profile slips easily in and out of pockets.

OtterBox Defender Series and Symmetry Series for Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are available now on otterbox.com. 

About OtterBox:
From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com.

1Symmetry Series, Defender Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

SOURCE OtterBox

