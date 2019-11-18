Perfection, Precision and Professionalism: JURA GIGA 6 Redefines the Super Premium Coffee Experience

Equipped with two electronically adjustable ceramic disc grinders, two pumps and two thermoblocks, the GIGA 6 can prepare two perfect barista-standard specialty coffees simultaneously at the touch of a button – always freshly ground, not capsuled. JURA's Automatic Grinder Adjustment self-regulates for precision grinding, delivering phenomenal results every time. With two grinders, two types of beans can be used, either individually or mixed together in increments of 25 percent.

With double power and double action, the GIGA 6 offers 28 different one-touch specialties, opening up a whole range of new possibilities for coffee lovers, including popular beverages such as caffè latte, flat white or cortado, a new one-touch selection. Coffee and hot milk/milk foam can be dispensed at once to create one or two flawless trend specialties. Milk and milk foam can be tailored to individual tastes and programmed to 10 temperature levels.

To enhance the JURA experience, the GIGA 6 is equipped with JURA's Smart Connect device with Bluetooth communication, allowing it to be used with J.O.E. (JURA Operating Experience), an exclusive free app. With J.O.E., the user can easily operate the machine from a smartphone or tablet – to personalize favorite beverages, initiate brewing, view maintenance instructions and videos, order filters, and more.

The GIGA 6 offers intuitive operation thanks to its 4.3-inch color touchscreen display and Blue Crystal Rotary Switch. It uses artificial intelligence via a self-learning algorithm that identifies personal preferences and adapts the start screen accordingly, showing preferred specialties. Images and symbols are self-explanatory and simplified. The user can give beverages custom names, which can be shown or hidden.

JURA's five-star handling extends to cleaning and maintenance. The dishwasher-safe drip tray has been redesigned so that it can be emptied and reinserted with just one hand. Simple, clean, quick and convenient, the drip tray exemplifies JURA's attention to detail.

The handsome design features a solid front section made of 3 mm-thick aluminum.

The substantial aroma preservation bean cover is made of chrome-plated, die-cast zinc.

For a personalized online shopping experience with live, interactive product demonstrations and advice, book a JURA LIVE session. For more information or to book a session, visit jura.com.

