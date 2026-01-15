PerfectQuote and Guardian Partner to Advance Digital Distribution and Broker Connectivity for Group Benefits

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectQuote, Inc., the leading digital quoting and distribution platform for group health and ancillary benefits, today announced a new partnership with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® ("Guardian"). The collaboration enables PerfectQuote customers to access Guardian's portfolio of group life, disability, dental, and vision products through PerfectQuote's Request-for-Proposal ("RFP") toolset, further enhancing the speed and transparency of the digital quoting process.

With Guardian's products integrated directly into the PerfectQuote platform, brokers can manage quotes, compare options, and present proposals in a single, unified digital experience.

"Partnering with PerfectQuote is a natural extension of Guardian's focus on empowering brokers to serve clients even more effectively and efficiently," said David Roby, Head of Technology and Special Solutions at Guardian. "By integrating offerings into PerfectQuote's platform, it is easier than ever for brokers to do business with Guardian by streamlining the quoting process, reducing manual work, and delivering faster, more accurate proposals.

PerfectQuote's technology enables carriers to securely receive, review, and deliver quotes within a standardized process that reduces administrative work and improves responsiveness. Guardian gains actionable insights through PerfectQuote's analytics, including quote volume tracking, regional trends, and close ratios—all designed to strengthen broker relationships and accelerate case turnaround times.

For brokers, PerfectQuote reduces manual quoting tasks by up to 95 percent, allowing agencies to focus on strategic growth and client engagement. The platform's automation helps brokers bring additional lines of coverage to market while maintaining accuracy and speed across every step of the quoting cycle.

"Guardian is a natural partner for PerfectQuote," said Curtis Kadohama, Chief Product Office of PerfectQuote. "Their forward-thinking approach aligns perfectly with our mission to connect brokers and carriers in a way that eliminates friction and transforms the way group benefits are bought and sold."

About Guardian

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With 165 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted resource to generations of families and business owners, inspiring well-being and helping build financial confidence. Today, we stand behind millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future for themselves and their families. We help business owners care for their employees. And we help people recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. As a modern mutual insurance company, we believe in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building an inclusive and innovative culture, and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful corporate impact programs. Guardian, which is based in New York City, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial professionals serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which included a 2025 dividend allocation of $1.6 billion – the largest in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Dividends are not guaranteed. They are declared annually by Guardian's Board of Directors. The total dividend calculation includes mortality experience and expense management as well as investment results.

About PerfectQuote®

PerfectQuote is an Austin, Texas-based company founded in 2017 by brokers, focused on transforming the group benefits industry through technology. The company's cloud-based quoting and proposal platform streamlines the sale and presentation of medical and ancillary insurance for agencies, general agencies, and carriers. PerfectQuote is trusted by several of the top 10, 100, and 500 largest agencies in the United States, supporting more than 125,000 employer groups and partnering with the most respected carriers in the market.

