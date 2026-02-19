PerfectQuote and OneAmerica Financial® to simplify, accelerate benefits quoting for brokers nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectQuote, Inc., the leading group health digital quoting and distribution platform, has announced an agreement with OneAmerica Financial®. Through the PerfectQuote Request-for-Proposal (RFP) toolset, customers will now have access to the OneAmerica Financial suite of group life insurance, disability insurance and voluntary benefits products.

The agreement with PerfectQuote allows OneAmerica Financial to engage with insurance firms, general agencies, and professional employer organizations in addition to the 125,000 employers that PerfectQuote services through the platform. OneAmerica Financial, along with others, is leveraging the frictionless digital distribution experience of PerfectQuote to seamlessly deliver brokers and their clients in a fraction of the time over previous workflows.

"PerfectQuote's digital workflow helps us meet brokers where they are and respond with the speed today's marketplace demands," said John Crowley, vice president of national sales and service at OneAmerica Financial. "This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver a simpler, more connected experience while preserving the personal service and trusted relationships that define OneAmerica Financial."

Since the 2018 launch of the PerfectQuote platform, the company has continued to expand its RFP toolset to drive digital distribution, market exposure and revenues for its collaborators, like OneAmerica Financial. The platform allows insurance companies to seamlessly receive, deliver, review and negotiate quotes through a secure, standardized digital workflow. Sales representatives receive clean, structured case data and can simply respond with quotes via email thus, eliminating the need for manual data entry or usage of additional systems.

Insurance companies benefit from daily lead-generation insights, helping increase sales efficiency and accelerate turnaround times. Enhanced analytics provide visibility into quote volumes, close ratios and regional trends, empowering the OneAmerica Financial sales and underwriting teams to prioritize opportunities, refine pricing and strengthen broker relationships across the country.

For brokers, PerfectQuote delivers a modernized quoting experience that reduces manual work by up to 95%. Brokers can easily request additional lines of coverage, compare multiple quotes and generate polished client proposals. By automating quote intake, comparison and presentation, PerfectQuote helps brokers focus on client strategy and growth, rather than administrative tasks.

"With this agreement, our clients can now collaborate directly with OneAmerica Financial to request and manage RFPs, present proposals seamlessly and activate online enrollment instantly in Employee Navigator," said Chief Executive Officer of PerfectQuote, Justin Sylvester. "OneAmerica Financial is among the most frequently quoted companies across our agencies on the PerfectQuote platform, and we're thrilled to introduce a new level of connectivity that keeps brokers and insurance companies in sync throughout the entire RFP process with them."

About PerfectQuote®

An Austin, Texas-based company founded in 2017 by brokers, PerfectQuote focuses on delivering operational excellence and client satisfaction through technology in the commercial group health insurance industry for brokers, general agencies. as well as medical and ancillary insurance carriers. The company delivers a de facto marketplace to brokers and insurance carriers through a category-leading cloud-based group benefits quoting software platform (PerfectQuote). It streamlines commercial health insurance selling to large, medium and small group employers and carriers. The application is used by several of the top 10 largest US-based agencies that service over 125,000 employer groups through the platform while partnering with the best in class insurance carriers.

About OneAmerica Financial®

OneAmerica Financial® is a national financial services organization helping people build greater certainty for better moments, every day. The companies of OneAmerica Financial have been advancing financial security for almost 150 years, supporting millions of customers with solutions across life insurance, retirement, employee benefits and long-term care. As a people-first mutual organization, OneAmerica Financial prioritizes customers' interests and maintains a long-term focus on both value and financial stability. For more information visit OneAmerica.com.

OneAmerica Financial® is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica Financial. Products issued and underwritten by American United Life Insurance Company® (AUL), Indianapolis, IN, a OneAmerica Financial company.

