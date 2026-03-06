PerfectQuote and Sana Benefits Announce Partnership to Market Sana Level-Funded Medical Plans through PerfectQuote's Benefits Quoting Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectQuote, Inc., the leading group health digital quoting and distribution platform, today announced a new partnership with Sana Benefits, Inc. ("Sana") to provide PerfectQuote customers with direct access to Sana's portfolio of group level-funded medical plans through the platform's Request-for-Proposal (RFP) toolset.

This partnership allows Sana to engage with brokerages, general agencies, and professional employer organizations using the PerfectQuote platform. Sana joins a growing network of national and regional carriers leveraging PerfectQuote's cloud-based digital infrastructure to improve broker collaboration, accelerate proposal delivery, and expand access to quality coverage options across the country.

"We're thrilled to partner with PerfectQuote and forward-thinking brokers to expand our relationships in the broker community," said Phil Barnett, Sana's VP of Revenue. "Sana has always prioritized innovation, simplicity, and excellent broker, admin, and member experience. Partnering with PerfectQuote enables us to connect with brokers in an efficient and data-driven way, making it easier than ever to deliver customized coverage solutions to our target small and midsize businesses."

With the launch of additional RFP workflows in 2025, PerfectQuote expanded its RFP toolset to enhance digital distribution, market visibility, and revenue growth for carrier partners like Sana. The platform enables carriers to seamlessly receive, review, and negotiate quotes through a frictionless digital experience. Carrier representatives gain access to standardized case information and can respond directly via email which eliminates manual data entry and the need for additional systems. PerfectQuote also provides carriers with daily lead-generation insights to boost sales efficiency and accelerate case turnaround times. In addition, advanced analytics on quote volume, close ratios, and regional trends empower sales and underwriting teams to prioritize opportunities, refine pricing strategies, and strengthen broker relationships at scale.

Brokers that use PerfectQuote benefit from streamlined quoting and proposal workflows that make it easy to request additional lines of coverage and bring more groups to market. By automating manual, error-prone tasks, the platform reduces turnaround times by up to 95%. With PerfectQuote managing quote intake, comparison, and presentation, brokers can focus on strategy, client relationships, and business growth becoming more competitive and value-driven in the process.

"PerfectQuote is excited to partner with Sana. Sana offers a fantastic line of level funded plans, which are becoming more popular to offer by employers. We love the fact that Sana is also in our backyard, being located in Austin," said Aaron Snyder, President and Chief Operating Office of PerfectQuote.

About Sana Benefits

Founded in 2017, Sana is a health plan solution built for small and midsize businesses — pairing level-funded plans with their integrated primary care service, Sana Care. Sana distributes exclusively through brokerages, general agencies, and professional employer organizations, prioritizing tools for brokers to get the best rates, offer the best experience, and proactively support their groups. Sana writes business for companies headquartered in AL, AZ, CO, DE, IA, IN, IL, KY, MD, MI, OH, OK, PA, TX, VA and WI with more expansion coming in 2026. Interested in a competitive quote for your brokerage's client? Contact [email protected] .

About PerfectQuote®

PerfectQuote is an Austin, Texas-based company founded in 2017 by brokers, focusing on delivering operational excellence and client satisfaction through technology in the commercial group health insurance industry for brokers and general agencies as well as medical and ancillary insurance carriers. The company delivers a de facto marketplace to brokers and insurance carriers through a category-leading cloud-based group benefits quoting software platform (PerfectQuote) that streamlines commercial health insurance selling to large, medium, and small group employers and carriers. The application is used by several of the top 10, 100 and 500 largest US-based agencies that service over 125,000 employer groups through the platform while partnering with the best in class insurance carriers.

