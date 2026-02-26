PerfectQuote and United Vision Plan Announce Partnership to Market UVP Vision Plans through PerfectQuote's Benefits Quoting Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectQuote, Inc., the leading group health digital quoting and distribution platform, has announced its partnership with United Vision Plans ("UVP") from Optimax Eyewear to provide PerfectQuote customers access to UVP's group vision products and services through PerfectQuote's Request-for-Proposal ("RFP") toolset.

The partnership with PerfectQuote allows UVP to engage with insurance firms, general agencies and professional employer organizations and the 125,000 employers that are serviced through the platform. As a digital first, member-centric vision benefits provider, UVP is able to take advantage of PerfectQuote's frictionless digital distribution experience to seamlessly deliver quotes to the marketplace.

"Terry Ward, Senior Vice President of Sales at UVP," said "Our online vision platform is built to make eye care more affordable and straightforward. Members get consistently low prices on glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses, with access to thousands of styles. From simple everyday frames to well-known designer brands. We also include helpful benefits and extras at no added cost, so people can get what they need without the added costs."

Since the 2018 launch of the PerfectQuote platform, the company has continued to expand its RFP toolset to drive digital distribution, market exposure and revenues for its carrier partners, like UVP, by allowing carriers to seamlessly receive, deliver review and negotiate quotes through a frictionless digital distribution experience. Carrier representatives receive clean standardized case information and can simply respond with quotes via email, eliminating the need for manual data entry or usage of additional systems. Carriers are also provided with daily lead generation insights to increase sales efficiency and accelerate case turnaround times. In addition, carriers benefit from enhanced analytics on quote volumes, close ratios and regional trends, empowering sales and underwriting teams to prioritize opportunities, refine pricing and strengthen broker relationships at scale.

In parallel, brokers using PerfectQuote's take advantage of streamlined quoting and proposal workflows to request additional lines of coverage and bring more groups to market, while eliminating manual, error-prone tasks and reducing turnaround times by up to 95%. With PerfectQuote facilitating quote intake, comparison, and presentation tasks, brokers gain more time to focus on strategy, client relationships and expanding their books of business rather than administrative work, becoming more competitive and value accretive in the process.

"The relationship with United Vision Plan is a natural fit for what PerfectQuote is doing for the seamless digital distribution of medical and ancillary plans. UVP is the type of carrier that PerfectQuote enjoys working with given its aggressive leveraging of digital marketing and distribution channels," said Chaz Ripoll, Vice President of Client and Carrier Services. "We look forward to hearing from our customer base regarding their experiences with UVP," continued Ripoll.

About United Vision Plans (UVP)

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, United Vision Plans (UVP) is an innovative online vision benefits company providing some of the lowest rates and member out-of-pocket costs in the industry. Our nationwide plans for employer groups are accessible 24/7 through our innovative digital platform, UVP empowers members to compare eyewear options, use our virtual try-on feature, and manage their benefits seamlessly without hidden fees or unexpected costs. UVP is proudly owned by Optimax Eyewear , a vertically integrated consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands, disrupting the traditional eyewear industry with smarter, more efficient solutions.

About PerfectQuote®

PerfectQuote is an Austin, Texas-based company founded in 2017 by brokers, focusing on delivering operational excellence and client satisfaction through technology in the commercial group health insurance industry for brokers and general agencies as well as medical and ancillary insurance carriers. The company delivers a de facto marketplace to brokers and insurance carriers through a category-leading cloud-based group benefits quoting software platform (PerfectQuote) that streamlines commercial health insurance selling to large, medium, and small group employers and carriers. The application is used by several of the top 10, 100 and 500 largest US-based agencies that service over 125,000 employer groups through the platform while partnering with the best in class insurance carriers.

