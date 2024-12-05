PerfectQuote Partners with Optimyl Benefits to Offer Instant Level Funded RFPs to Agencies

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectQuote, Inc., a leader in group health digital quoting solutions, announces its partnership with Optimyl Benefits. PerfectQuote subscribers can now access direct, underwritten proposals from Optimyl Benefits for level-funded medical products through the platform's Request-for-Proposal toolset.

Since 2018, PerfectQuote has revolutionized the quoting process for producers by significantly reducing manual errors and cutting close times by up to 95%. "PerfectQuote is constantly evolving and blazing a path for insurance agencies to sell more products with ease," said Justin Sylvester, PerfectQuote's chief execution officer and co-founder. PerfectQuote has the distinction of being used by both firms and GAs, including 14 of the top 20 largest U.S.-based firms, which ultimately service over 100,000 small and large group employers through the platform.

As insurance ecosystem providers, like Optimyl Benefits, successfully deliver seamless and ready-made solutions to small businesses with comprehensive level-funded medical products, PerfectQuote's digital quoting platform is uniquely positioned to support highly valued products and services for its partners while providing unique insights for carrier sales and underwriting teams through its reports.

"We're excited to partner with PerfectQuote to enable a more streamlined way to quote business with Optimyl Benefits so brokers can focus more time on advising small employers and less time on administrative work," expressed Mike Bentz, President of Optimyl Benefits.

"Our partnership with Optimyl Benefits offers competitive level-funded medical plans in minutes, not days. Together, we are helping our mutual customers reduce the administrative burden of selling insurance," continues Sylvester.

About Optimyl Benefits

Optimyl Benefits is an emerging leader in the group health space, delivering a turnkey level-funded program to small employers that is setting new standards for flexibility and transparency. Through its integrated platform, Optimyl Benefits provides seamless access to the most recognized and trusted brands in the industry, including stop loss carriers, networks, PBM's, and TPA's.

About PerfectQuote®

PerfectQuote is an Austin, Texas company founded in 2017 by brokers for brokers, focusing on delivering operational excellence and client satisfaction through technology in the commercial group health insurance industry. The company provides brokers with a cloud-based group benefits quoting software platform that streamlines commercial health insurance selling to large, medium, and small group employers.

