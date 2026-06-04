PerfectVape Introduces Wholesale Program Offering Streamlined Access and Exclusive Perks for Businesses

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectVape is proud to launch a new wholesale program designed to make it easier for businesses to purchase a wide range of high-quality vaping products. The company created this system to satisfy fast-growing consumer demand by providing reliable wholesale supply of vape products to businesses.

PerfectVape offers access to a variety of products through a simplified process that cuts out any unnecessary steps. With thousands of products available, businesses have plenty of options to choose from and to deliver what their customers really want. Retailers also get exclusive perks like rewards and a personal account representative. With this loyalty program, they earn three PV points for every $1 spent. As the points add up, businesses can receive special discounts on future orders.

"We created this program because we're invested in understanding retailers' needs to serve them better. We know that there are many wholesale suppliers, but not all of them are reliable. So we wanted to create something that businesses can fully depend on and trust," says Jenny Tong of PerfectVape.

If you're a vape seller looking to apply for PerfectVape's wholesale program, the process is simple. Register for an account on PerfectVape's website, provide your business details, and send a PDF or photos of your sales tax ID with EIN to [email protected]. After approval, a representative will contact you immediately so you can move forward with the program without delay.

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SOURCE PerfectVape