Perforce Intelligence Accelerates AI Innovation with MCP Enablement across Code Management, App Testing, and Infrastructure Management solutions

New MCP Capabilities connect code, testing, and infrastructure tools into agentic AI ecosystems, meeting enterprises wherever they are in their AI journey.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, the DevOps company for global teams seeking AI innovation at scale, today announced the launch of Model Context Protocol (MCP) across its portfolio. MCP connects Perforce's trusted solutions for Code Management, Application Testing, and Infrastructure Management directly into their AI Agents and all major developer Co-Pilots. Enterprises can leverage MCP, a universal, open standard for connecting their AI tools directly to Perforce Software's trusted and scalable solutions across the DevOps stack.

"While developers are leveraging AI co-pilots to deliver code, organizations still experience gaps in trust and quality when integrating with the rest of DevOps stack," said Jake Hookom, EVP of Product at Perforce. "Our MCP compliant servers plug trusted Perforce Intelligence directly into their AI assistants and workflows, so they can move faster with integrated testing, infrastructure, and quality checks."

Addressing Enterprise-Grade AI Governance Concerns

MCP Server capabilities are emerging as today's foundational approach for enterprises to integrate AI into their existing technology stacks. By connecting agents and Copilots directly into their governed systems, organizations can extend their built-in controls, traceability, and security into AI-powered workflows without introducing new risk.

Organizations are increasingly concerned with AI governance, as AI systems touch sensitive data, critical decisions, and regulated workflows. According to the latest EMA report, 62% of IT leaders cite security and privacy as their top AI concern.

"In the era of AI, governance isn't optional- it's foundational," added Anjali Arora, CTO at Perforce. "MCP Servers give our customers a governed, auditable way to connect AI to their systems, enabling them to adopt AI with the same trust, control, and security they expect from every Perforce solution."

Connecting AI to the Perforce DevOps Stack Drives the Business Outcomes that Matter

Enterprises face mounting complexity, budget constraints, and increasing pressure to prove ROI from AI initiatives. Yet most already have a trusted technology stack that they've built over the years with secure, governed product delivery processes. Perforce's MCP capabilities eliminate the need to rip and replace what works. By integrating AI tools with intelligent context from data, code changes, test results, and infrastructure automation, MCP enables AI to operate within existing workflows to deliver real enterprise-level impact.

"Perforce has embedded our expertise, best practices, and environment-specific details into our MCP server capabilities, meeting customers where they are by leveraging tools they are already using, helping generate cleaner, more reliable code," said Margaret Lee, Sr. Product Manager at Perforce. "This isn't just about efficiency; it's about reducing risk, driving standardization, and making automation accessible for everyone."

Perforce Intelligence continues to expand its capabilities with new specialized MCP servers across Delphix, Puppet, P4, Perfecto, and BlazeMeter, and more are on the way. By delivering governed, context-rich intelligence directly into AI agents and Copilots, Perforce ensures every action is powered by reliable, enterprise-grade insights, helping teams innovate with confidence.

Availability

Perforce Intelligence MCP Server capabilities are available now. To learn more or schedule a demonstration, visit Perforce.com

About Perforce

The best-run DevOps teams in the world choose Perforce. Powered by advanced technology, including powerful AI that takes you from AI ambition to real results, the Perforce suite is purpose-built to handle complexity, maintain speed without compromise, and ensure end-to-end integrity across your DevOps toolchain. With a global footprint spanning more than 80 countries and including over 75% of the Fortune 100, Perforce is the trusted partner for innovation.

Harness the power of AI and accelerate your technology delivery without shortcuts. Build, scale, and innovate with Perforce — where efficiency meets intelligence.

