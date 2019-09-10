Perforce Announced as the 2019 Winner of the CEDEC Award For Engineering

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, was recently announced the winner of the 2019 Computer Entertainment Developers Conference (CEDEC) Award for Engineering for Helix Core.

The CEDEC Awards have been presented annually for outstanding game developers and games since 2008. The other 2019 nominees in Engineering included Microsoft Corporation, Lizardcube, Amazon Web Service Japan, and Mirativ Inc.

"We are honored to receive this award," said Mark Ties, CEO at Perforce. "Our customers are at the heart of what we do every day. And we take great pride in helping game development studios, both big and small, manage their large assets effectively."

Helix Core is an industry leading tool for AAA game development, with integrations for the most popular gaming engines and design tools. 19 of the top 20 AAA game development studios use Helix Core for version control.

Nintendo Labo (Nintendo, Inc.), a customer of Perforce, was also named this year's winner in Game Design.

For a full list of winners, visit the CEDEC 2019 website.

About Perforce

Perforce is a leading provider of enterprise-scale software solutions to technology developers and development operations ("DevOps") teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale during all phases of the development lifecycle. Enterprises across the globe rely on its Agile planning and ALM tools, developer collaboration, static code analysis, version control, and repository management solutions as the foundation for successful DevOps at scale. Perforce is trusted by the world's most innovative brands, including NVIDIA, Pixar, Scania, Ubisoft, and VMware. Perforce has offices in Minneapolis, MN, Alameda, CA, Mason, OH, Boston, MA, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Germany, India, and Australia, and sales partners around the globe. For more information, please visit www.perforce.com.

Media Contacts

Global

Colleen Kulhanek

Perforce Software

Ph: +1 612-517-2069

ckulhanek@perforce.com

UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 1491 412944

perforce@ambrosecomms.co.uk

SOURCE Perforce Software

Related Links

http://www.perforce.com

