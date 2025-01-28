Perfecto's new AI Validation moves autonomous testing closer to reality through context-aware testing.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a DevOps company for global teams requiring speed, quality, security, and compliance at scale along the development life cycle, announces the launch of AI Validation, a new capability within its Perfecto continuous testing platform for web and mobile applications.

Perforce Introduces AI Validation: Adaptive, Intelligent AI Testing for Enterprise Teams.

Perfecto's AI Validation completely changes the way organizations experience testing. Instead of creating multiple scripts and frameworks, which are cumbersome and do not scale on multiple platforms that require consistent digital experiences, AI Validation uses advanced artificial intelligence to validate applications visually and contextually and dynamically adapts to application changes without human intervention. Designed to address the increasing complexity of modern applications, this innovation empowers teams to deliver software faster while maintaining the highest levels of quality.

While many testing solutions rely on AI co-pilots to simply create more scripts, Perforce's AI uses natural language prompts and does not rely on objects or code, instead creating durable tests that work across platforms. This user-centric approach eliminates the need for specialized scripting knowledge, allowing anyone—regardless of skill set—to adopt and scale test automation quickly. By removing co-pilot complexity, Perforce moves towards autonomous testing, an AI-driven approach to testing that eliminates the need for human intervention.

"The success that our early adopters have already experienced with AI Validation is a huge validator to our approach with testing," said Stephen Feloney, Vice President, Product Management at Perforce. "Creating more frameworks and more code in co-pilot does not help testers do what they have always wanted: validate exactly what appears on the screen. This is what AI Validation provides them. Our early customers are already experiencing a reduction in their time by around 20%, but we anticipate this will be closer to 50% or more as we continue to innovate in this area."

Perfecto client, Midwest Tape, a physical and digital media distributor, has already incorporated AI Validation into their testing strategy, reducing their overall testing time by 20%.

"AI Validation has proven to be extremely beneficial and critical for our testing processes, as it eliminates the dependency on traditional [object] locators," said a QA Automation Lead at Midwest Tape. "Given that our application relies heavily on [object] locators, which can often be unreliable and prone to flakiness, the use of AI-driven validation significantly enhances stability and efficiency."

Another client, Servus Credit Union, has also utilized AI Validation in their testing and looks forward to the growth potential it provides for their organization. "We are excited about where this can go," said Byron Chan, Digital Delivery Quality Assurance Lead at Servus. "I see tremendous potential because eventually you could come up with test cases in this prompt format before development even starts, and then once developed/deployed, you could potentially avoid manual testing and automation test development because it's already done."

Perfecto's AI Validation is tailored for enterprise teams navigating the complexities of multi-platform testing. Its seamless integration into CI/CD workflows enables continuous and scalable testing that evolves with the dynamic demands of agile and DevOps practices. By simplifying processes and enhancing adaptability, it empowers teams to maintain quality and speed across the development life cycles.

Whether validating a complex trending graph, bar chart, or a dynamic calendar view—across Android, iOS, and varied screen resolutions—AI Validation significantly improves quality, lowers maintenance, and reduces costs while fundamentally changing how testing is done.

KEY FEATURES OF AI VALIDATION

Dynamic Adaptability: Manually updating scripts or object locators whenever an application changes leads to frequent test failures and costly maintenance. Perfecto's AI Validation inherently avoids this issue by eliminating reliance on fragile locators and script updates—so there is no need for continuous adjustments when the UI evolves. This ensures uninterrupted testing and significantly lowers costs.

Manually updating scripts or object locators whenever an application changes leads to frequent test failures and costly maintenance. Perfecto's AI Validation inherently avoids this issue by eliminating reliance on fragile locators and script updates—so there is no need for continuous adjustments when the UI evolves. This ensures uninterrupted testing and significantly lowers costs. Contextual Test Coverage: Unlike basic OCR-based solutions, Perfecto's AI-driven approach verifies the meaning behind dynamic elements—charts, dashboards, or graphics—to ensure user experiences reflect the intended content. This deep level of coverage ensures thorough visual validation across all application layers.

Unlike basic OCR-based solutions, Perfecto's AI-driven approach verifies the meaning behind dynamic elements—charts, dashboards, or graphics—to ensure user experiences reflect the intended content. This deep level of coverage ensures thorough visual validation across all application layers. Efficiency At Scale: Slow feedback loops and fragmented processes bog down agile and DevOps teams. AI Validation seamlessly integrates into CI/CD pipelines, accelerating releases and allowing teams to adapt quickly to any change in their development cycle with extensible SDKs.

Slow feedback loops and fragmented processes bog down agile and DevOps teams. AI Validation seamlessly integrates into CI/CD pipelines, accelerating releases and allowing teams to adapt quickly to any change in their development cycle with extensible SDKs. Anyone Can Test : Test creation and maintenance demands specialized scripting skills, limiting participation to a few technical experts. AI Validation's natural language prompts open testing to everyone on the team, expanding coverage while freeing specialists to tackle more complex challenges.

AI Validation represents a paradigm shift in testing, marking a new era of seamless innovation—and this milestone is just the beginning. Over the coming months, Perforce will unveil a series of transformative releases that promise to redefine industry standards and push the boundaries of continuous testing. Some of these capabilities will include autonomous testing, the simplification of test creation through low-code workflows and AI-guided suggestions, the ability to automatically adapt to real-time changes across platforms, AI-driven dashboards that pinpoint root causes for faster resolution, and the ability to continuously adapt to UI, data, or logic changes in real time, eliminating manual updates and ensuring your testing remains resilient and future-ready.

Visit www.perfecto.io to discover how AI Validation can simplify testing, enhance coverage, and accelerate delivery timelines.

Additional Resources:

