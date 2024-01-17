Perforce Launches SaaS Offering of Helix Core Version Control

Helix Core Cloud is Perforce-managed, turnkey version control for teams up to 50 users.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Perforce Software, a global provider of enterprise DevOps solutions, announced the availability of Helix Core Cloud, a Perforce-managed and hosted offering of their version control platform, Helix Core.

Helix Core Cloud is the same version control trusted by 19 of the top 20 AAA game studios, award-winning VFX houses, and the largest semiconductor firms — now available as a turnkey, expertly pre-configured solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace for teams 50 and under.

Across industries, distributed teams working on complex projects with expanding dimensions of scale, such as large file sizes and number of assets, rely on Helix Core to efficiently track and secure their IP, enable global collaboration, and accelerate development.

Early adopters are already experiencing the flexibility and ease of use the new offering provides.  "Helix Core Cloud was easy to set up and launch," said Chris Madison, EVP of Engineering and InfoSec at Everyrealm. "We had everyone on the team up and running in an hour."

The feedback speaks to the market and needs Helix Core Cloud was created to serve. "We designed Helix Core Cloud with startups and individual creators in mind," explains Brad Hart, CTO and VP of Product Management at Perforce. "With the types of projects our customers have, from video games and movies to custom SoCs—the size and number of assets that need to be managed gets large quickly. Just because your team is small, doesn't mean your needs are."

"Helix Core Cloud is the best solution for teams who need scalable version control, but don't have dedicated resources or IT expertise to install, configure, and maintain a server," continued Hart. "Helix Core Cloud removes those administration challenges and lets these teams focus on their work."

To get started with Helix Core Cloud, customers select a seat count and a Helix Core server pre-configured with best practices is deployed in minutes. Perforce handles all backend server administration, such as updating the OS, performing backups and restores, and updating to the latest version of Helix Core. Each Helix Core Cloud plan includes 64 GB of storage and 64 GB of monthly egress. Users can purchase additional storage or additional seats any time after signup.

Helix Core Cloud is available through the Azure Marketplace at a monthly price of $39 USD per user. For a limited time, anyone who signs up for Helix Core Cloud can add three users for the price of one during the first month.

For more information about Helix Core Cloud, please visit the website.  Teams can sign up for Helix Core Cloud today by from the Azure Marketplace listing.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at an unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success.  Our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the power of Perforce.

