Perforce Leads Mobile Application Testing Market With Same-Day Support for iOS 17

News provided by

Perforce Software

12 Sep, 2023, 15:02 ET

Perfecto by Perforce provides same-day support for iOS 17 mobile application testing –helping customers prepare their applications for the major release ahead of the competition.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a global leader in DevOps solutions, announces that its mobile application testing platform, Perfecto, will support Apple's latest iOS version, iOS 17, on Monday, September 18, 2023.

iOS 17 Release
iOS 17 Release

As the first to market with same-day mobile application testing support for iOS 17 and the new iPhone 15 series, Perfecto encourages app developers and testing teams to prepare their applications to handle the latest iOS version as soon as it becomes available. Since most iPhone users upgrade their devices immediately upon release, apps must be ready to handle the change.

Research from Global App Testing has shown that when apps are released onto the market with bugs or glitches, the costs can be astronomical.

"48% of users are less likely to use an app again if they are unhappy with its performance," says Stephen Feloney, Vice President of Continuous Testing at Perforce, referencing a Global App Testing study. "For enterprises especially, a single hour of downtime due to a bug could cost in excess of one million." 

With both beta testing and day-one testing support for the latest operating systems and devices, Perfecto has always enabled customers to prepare their applications ahead of time, keeping them free from bugs or glitches and saving resources and reputation.

Developers and testing teams will need to test their applications against a host of new features arriving with the release of iOS 17 and the iPhone 15 series, including new widgets, app shortcuts, accessibility requirements, machine learning, gesture-based reactions, augmented reality affects, enhanced camera features, faster processing chips, faster WiFi capabilities, upgraded operating systems, and more.

Perfecto has consistently been ahead of the curve when it comes to same-day support for new releases—going back to 2007 with the first iPhone release—and continues that trajectory of innovation with the release of iOS 17. The iOS 17 release marks the sixteenth year that Perfecto is supporting a release on day one.

Perfecto's cloud-based testing lab supports thousands of devices (real and virtual), operating systems, and browsers across the globe. To see the comprehensive list of supported platforms, visit http://www.perfecto.io/supported-devices.

About Perforce 
Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

About Perfecto
Perfecto is a proven, enterprise test automation platform for powering 5-star mobile applications. From scriptless test automation to a comprehensive virtual device lab, and award-winning 24/7 support, Perfecto enables its customers to release high-quality apps with confidence. It is no wonder why Perfecto is trusted by over half of Fortune 500 companies. Enterprise organizations like CitiBank, Wells Fargo, and BMO use Perfecto to prepare their applications for peak traffic events. With Perfecto, development and testing teams can speed their digital transformation and shift quality left.

Visit www.perfecto.io for a free account, to request a demo, or learn more.

Media Contacts

PERFORCE U.S.
Grace Bonacum
PAN Communications
Ph: +1 617 502 4300
[email protected] 

PERFORCE UK/EMEA
Maxine Ambrose
Ambrose Communications
Ph: +44 118 328 0180
[email protected]

SOURCE Perforce Software

