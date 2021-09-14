Perforce Named 2021 Microsoft US Partner Award Winner

Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, OpenLogic offers Linux images for a number of popular distributions, including CentOS 6, CentOS 7, CentOS 8, Rocky Linux, and AlmaLinux. These images are backed by award-winning technical support delivered directly by a team of experienced open source enterprise architects.

"We're very pleased to be acknowledged by Microsoft with the MSUS Partner Award for our extraordinary results," said Dan Dodot, General Manager for Infrastructure and Applications at Perforce Software. "As partners, we leverage Microsoft Azure technology to offer fully supported open source software for our shared customers. I look forward to continuing our collaboration and expanding our offerings across more Perforce Software products."

For those who need additional support, OpenLogic offers long-term support that extends the lifecycle of popular open source packages including CentOS Linux distributions by up to five years beyond community support end of life. These hardened distributions include updates and patches from backported critical bugs and security fixes no longer available when open source software reaches the end of life.

Beyond Enterprise Linux, OpenLogic offers technical support and services for over 450 open source packages — all backed by ironclad SLAs and delivered directly by experienced enterprise architects.

This award builds on Perforce's ongoing relationship with Microsoft. In addition to OpenLogic offerings, Perforce recently launched the Enhanced Studio Packs that contains all the tools needed to do world-class development in a single, pre-configured environment including three popular game and virtual production development applications, all hosted on Azure.

To learn more about OpenLogic Enterprise Linux Technical Support visit OpenLogic's website or request a free consultation.

About OpenLogic

OpenLogic by Perforce provides end to end enterprise support and services for organizations using open source software in their infrastructure.

With support for over 400 open source packages, guaranteed SLAs, and direct access to highly experienced Enterprise Architects, OpenLogic customers receive a consolidated and holistic open source support solution through our 24x7 ticket-based support, professional services and training.



Learn more about how OpenLogic can help support and improve your integrated open source by visiting www.openlogic.com.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

