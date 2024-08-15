Perforce Research Highlights Expanding Role of Game Engines: 50% of Responses Indicate Use Beyond Gaming

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, the DevOps company for global teams requiring speed, quality, security and governance at scale along the development lifecycle, announces the release of the 2024 State of Game Technology Report. This year's study, conducted in collaboration with JetBrains—a global software company specializing in the creation of intelligent, productivity-enhancing tools—compiles data from practitioners, senior management, and executives in gaming, media & entertainment, automotive, and manufacturing to take a deeper look at the widespread adoption of game technology.

2024 State of Game Technology Report from Perforce

Garnering responses from 64 countries, the report identifies many of the motivations fueling game technology adoption and reveals a significant shift for game engine use. 50% of survey responses note use of game engines for projects outside of gaming—including 3D art creation (9%), film or television (8%), marketing (7%), and digital twins (6%).

"The report's findings on game engine use aligns with the unprecedented adoption of game technology we've seen in other industries," says Brad Hart, CTO and VP of Product Management of Digital Creation at Perforce. "I really credit the game developers. They have pioneered versatile workflows, around a set of foundational tools, that streamline collaboration and manage complexity at a global scale."

"We see a huge opportunity in generative AI, especially in the game development segment following the recent breakthroughs of AI applications in both the development process and in-game mechanics," adds Vladislav Tankov, Head of JetBrains AI.

Given the trend for workforce consolidation in highly technical fields, the report also gathers insights from job seekers and employers on the values and skillsets most valued today. Interestingly, respondents in every industry noted 'availability and access to senior leadership' (90% overall) as more important than 'the ability to work remotely' (81% overall). When considering hiring new team members, 98% of managers surveyed rated the 'ability to learn new skills' as the most important trait.

The 2024 State of Technology Report can be downloaded in its entirety today. Leaders from Perforce and JetBrains also invite all industry professionals and newcomers to join them for a live discussion of the report's key findings on Thursday, Sept. 12. Register here.

About Perforce

The best run DevOps teams in the world choose Perforce. Perforce's suite of products are purpose-built to develop, build and maintain high-stakes applications. Companies can finally embrace complexity, achieve speed without compromise, and run their DevOps toolchains with full integrity. With a global footprint spanning more than 80 countries and including over 75% of the Fortune 100, Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Power Innovation with Perforce.

About JetBrains

JetBrains game development solutions empower studios around the world to build games faster and with fewer bugs. Boosting code quality and streamlining development pipelines, JetBrains tools ensure fast delivery to market. Companies like Tencent, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Unity, and others rely on JetBrains game development solutions to optimize their workflows, maintain robust codebases, and bring innovative games to players more efficiently.

