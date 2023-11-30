Perforce Software Provides Day-One Access to MISRA C++:2023® Compliance Module Critical for Functional Safety Coding Compliance

Perforce Software provides 100% MISRA C++:2023® rule coverage for the new MISRA C++ guidelines.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a recognized leader in enterprise-grade DevOps tools, today announced the availability of their compliance module for the newly published MISRA C++:2023® standard for its C and C++ static code analyzer which is the market leader in functional safety, security, and coding standards compliance.

To ensure its customers can enforce the new guidelines from day one of the release of the official MISRA C++:2023 standard, Perforce has developed a compliance module that provides 100% enforcement coverage. The full compliance module is now available to customers.

"MISRA has a long history of helping developers from all industries improve the safety and quality of their code," says Richard Corden, Software Engineering Team Lead at Perforce. "MISRA C++ continues in this tradition with guidance for using the power of modern C++ safely. As founding members of the MISRA working groups, we at Perforce have leveraged our 25 years of experience to provide the best coverage."

Perforce's Helix QAC static analyzer is a leading tool for identifying errors, vulnerabilities, and non-compliant code — a must-have for any organization aiming to achieve a high standard of code quality and security. The day-one access to the compliance module is expected to give organizations a critical advantage in complying with the new standard.

For more information about the MISRA C++:2023® compliance module for Helix QAC, visit What's New in Helix QAC and sign up for a free trial.

About Helix QAC

For over 30 years, Helix QAC has been the trusted static code analyzer for C and C++ programming languages. With its depth and accuracy of analysis, Helix QAC has been the preferred static code analyzer in tightly regulated and safety-critical industries that need to meet rigorous compliance requirements. Independently certified for the use in the development of safety-critical software, Helix QAC finds and reports on violations of MISRA® rules and directives in C and C++.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale.  Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle.  We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. 

Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100.  Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges.  Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts.  Get the Power of Perforce

