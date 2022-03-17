Perforce Software Showcases New Digital Asset Management Solution at GDC 2022

At the 2022 Game Developers Conference, Perforce Software Debuts a Beta Version of Their New Digital Asset Management Tool, Helix DAM, to the Gaming Community.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of versioning and collaboration tools for software creators requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, reveals its new Helix Digital Asset Management (Helix DAM) solution. The newly released beta version will be demonstrated at the annual Game Developers Conference this week in San Francisco, California.

As the game industry continues to shift, artists and designers are quickly outnumbering game developers, exposing a need for teams to better manage the numerous and large creative assets associated with game creation. Perforce Software — known as the game development standard for version control — designed Helix DAM to address the gaps in current processes to help maximize the use of artist and designer creations.

Perforce CTO, Brad Hart explains, "Our customers have clearly communicated to us that the key to releasing a great title is having the ability to iterate." He continues, "A common problem described to us by game studios small and large is the amount of time that is wasted creating the asset again and again because it is 'faster' than locating and repurposing it. Helix DAM is built to help studios secure all their creative assets in a single location and make them easily findable and sharable via the same platform."

Built as a new UI layer on top of Helix Core, Helix DAM helps studios centralize art assets their team has already created to streamline and simplify the management of 2D, 3D, and animation files and increase the velocity of the entire team.

Launching the beta at GDC allows indie and AAA studios to test out the new tool and deliver feedback. Creatives can experiment in a test environment and see how Helix DAM makes it easy to find, review, use, and share their work. Katie Cole, Gaming Evangelist and Director of Product Marketing at Perforce says, "We are excited to be back in person to demo Helix DAM! With features like automatic AI tagging and robust search, our universal repository will help teams reuse assets without the headache and keep everything secure."

To learn more about Helix DAM, attend Gerhard Krüger (Product Manager at Perforce) and Katie Cole's session "Stop Wasting Your Game Art!" on March 24, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT or stop by the Perforce booth #S569. Learn more about GDC events here.

New functionality will be added to Helix DAM throughout the beta process and studios are encouraged to try out the new tool and provide feedback.

