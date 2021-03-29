Perforce Software Simplifies Virtual Production Workflows on Entertainment Technology Center's Short Film, Ripple Effect

Traditional filmmaking is changing at breakneck speeds as studios transition to more virtual movie production, while at the same time, creators must now collaborate remotely. Many studios are looking at technology used by game development studios to enhance collaboration while developing virtual environments with teams across the globe. Perforce Helix Core — the game industry standard for version control — was chosen by ETC to help test and develop real-time virtual production workflows. Helix Core seamlessly integrates with game engines, like Unreal Engine (UE4), and supports a variety of artist and designer tools required for the project.

Erik Weaver, Director, Adaptive Production & Special Projects at the Entertainment Technology Center, University of Southern California said, "Perforce Helix Core has been a foundational tool. It helps create a single source for all of our film's digital assets. We can version our critical IP and digital files within an infrastructure that supports and integrates with leading tools like Unreal Engine, 5th Kind, ftrack, and more."

During the production of "Ripple Effect," a short film project, ETC collaborated with Halon Entertainment and ICVR. Perforce technology allowed these studios to quickly sync assets, enhancing collaboration on fully remote workflows, keeping both filmmakers and creatives safe. These pilots, documented in ETC's white paper, involved various pre-production and production use cases that identified software solutions, like Perforce, to create a standard workflow for industry-wide adoption.

Perforce Software continues to drive innovation across new industries, helping teams focus on their vision, instead of worrying about their tools.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

