Performacentric Launches PerformU, an AI-Driven Learning Platform That Turns Employee Training Into Real-Time Business Improvement

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performacentric, an AI-powered business performance company, today announced the launch of PerformU, an AI-driven learning platform built for small and medium-sized businesses. PerformU lets companies deliver custom learning material focused on specific business problems, then converts what employees learn into real-time performance improvement recommendations. The platform goes live on August 3, 2026, and SMBs can now sign up for the free pre-beta program.

"SMBs lose ground when knowledge stays trapped with individual employees instead of feeding back into the business," said Matthew May, Chief AI Strategist at Performacentric. "PerformU closes those knowledge gaps and turns everyday learning into a steady stream of performance signals. Leaders see exactly where their teams are strong, where they need support, and which opportunities to act on next, all in real time."

Most SMBs treat training and performance as separate activities. Employees complete courses, but the knowledge rarely connects to measurable business outcomes. PerformU closes that gap. The platform allows businesses to create targeted learning material on the problems that matter most, such as how to increase sales, improve employee retention, and strengthen the effectiveness of marketing campaigns.

PerformU runs on top of PDIE, the Performacentric Decision Intelligence Engine. As employees consume content and complete quizzes and tests, PDIE analyzes their responses and generates real-time suggestions for improving business performance. The result is a continuous loop: training informs decisions, and decisions reveal where additional training will drive the most value.

The launch extends Performacentric's broader platform, which already includes AI agents and copilots that improve decision-making, automate workflows, strengthen sales performance, increase marketing ROI, enhance customer experience, and integrate data across systems. PerformU adds a learning layer to this system, connecting employee development directly to operational outcomes.

Companies interested in shaping the product before general availability can join the free pre-beta program. Early users will help refine the platform and gain first access to its learning and decision intelligence capabilities. Interested businesses can sign up at https://performacentric.com/performu-signup.html.

About Performacentric

Performacentric develops AI-driven performance improvement and profitability systems for small and mid-market companies. By integrating data across systems, automating manual workflows, and delivering real-time predictive insight, Performacentric helps leaders improve business performance, drive increased profit, and act with confidence as they scale and transform. For more information, visit https://performacentric.com.

Please direct any queries to:

Matthew May, Chief AI Strategist

[email protected]

SOURCE Performacentric, Inc.