Performacentric Publishes Executive Research Report on Agentic AI in Business Operations

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performacentric, an AI strategy and implementation firm serving North American small and mid-market businesses, has released a new CEO-focused research report titled "Agentic AI in Operations: Driving Business Performance." The report provides executive leaders with a practical, evidence-based guide to deploying agentic AI across core operational functions, including procurement, manufacturing, logistics, IT, and administrative workflows.

The report arrives as autonomous AI systems move from isolated pilots into mainstream enterprise adoption. Analysts project that nearly half of enterprise applications will include task-specific AI agents within the next year, yet most mid-market companies lack a structured framework for capturing that value. Performacentric's report addresses this gap directly, combining real-world case studies with implementation strategies designed for organizations operating between $500,000 and $250 million in annual revenue.

The report documents measurable outcomes across six North American companies. Order.co achieved 100% end-to-end order automation across seven vendor platforms, reducing order processing time from hours to minutes. JADA Squad's procurement AI delivered a 70% increase in cost savings and halved RFQ-to-decision time, with 90% recommendation accuracy. PrecisionTech Manufacturing reduced machine downtime by 35% and increased throughput by 28%. Industrial Corp reported a 60% reduction in operational costs and a 45% efficiency gain, supported by continuous 24/7 quality monitoring. Pegasus Logistics cut fleet maintenance costs by 50% while increasing delivery volume by 40%. A global consumer goods firm, operating through Sigmoid Analytics, achieved 70% faster issue resolution in IT and data operations.

"The data is clear: companies that deploy agentic AI in structured, outcome-focused ways are compressing cycle times, reducing costs, and scaling capacity without proportional headcount increases," said Matthew May, Chief AI Strategist at Performacentric. "This report gives CEOs a grounded, practical framework to move from curiosity to execution, anchored in the kind of evidence that justifies board-level investment."

Beyond case studies, the report outlines a phased implementation strategy covering high-value task identification, golden-path workflow design, validation and human oversight protocols, continuous performance monitoring, governance frameworks, and a KPI measurement model for tracking impact before scaling.

The report is available now at Performacentric.com.

About Performacentric

Performacentric helps small and mid-market companies operationalize AI to improve efficiency, visibility, and business performance. Built for organizations with $500,000 to $250 million in annual revenue, Performacentric delivers AI readiness assessments, workflow automation strategies, and practical AI agent frameworks aligned to real operational outcomes. The firm serves clients across distribution, retail, business services, and financial services sectors.

Please direct media inquiries to:

Matthew May, Chief AI Strategist

[email protected]

SOURCE Performacentric, Inc.