Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Coad Chevrolet and Coad Ford in Anna, Illinois to JP Sides Automotive Group

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Coad Chevrolet and Coad Ford in Anna, Illinois from Tim Coad, Mike Coad, and Rick Kennard to JP Sides, Allen Rhodes, and Josh Overbey of JP Sides Automotive Group

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Coad Chevrolet and Coad Ford in Anna, Illinois from Tim Coad, Mike Coad, and Rick Kennard to JP Sides, Allen Rhodes, and Josh Overbey of JP Sides Automotive Group.

The Coad family has served the Anna community for nearly 50 years, building a legacy of customer service and local engagement. Coad Chevrolet and Coad Ford will now join the growing JP Sides Automotive Group.

JP Sides, Allen Rhodes, and Josh Overbey bring extensive industry experience and a shared commitment to strengthening the dealerships' presence in Southern Illinois. The group plans a seamless transition for employees and customers, preserving the strong foundation built by the Coad family.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner of the Texas & Midwest Office for Performance Brokerage Services was the exclusive sell-side advisor for this transaction.

Performance Brokerage Services is honored to have represented the sellers and is grateful to all parties for their trust and collaboration throughout the process.

Coad Chevrolet and Coad Ford will be renamed JP Sides Chevrolet and JP Sides Ford. Both dealerships will remain at their current locations.

