Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Purchase of Five Star Nissan of Albany, Georgia by Lopez Automotive Group

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the purchase of Five Star Nissan of Albany, Georgia by Lazaro Lopez of Lopez Automotive Group from Wes and Dick Pope of Five Star Automotive Group

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the purchase of Five Star Nissan of Albany, Georgia by Lazaro Lopez of Lopez Automotive Group from Wes and Dick Pope of Five Star Automotive Group.

Performance Brokerage Services - Five Star Nissan of Albany - Lopez Automotive Group

Five Star Automotive Group is a family-owned automotive dealership group, founded in 1986 by the Pope and the Cantrell families. Five Star Automotive Group began with the opening of its first dealership in Macon, Georgia. With longstanding roots in the automotive industry and successful dealer operations in and around Atlanta, the families expanded the organization throughout Georgia. Five Star Automotive Group has grown to operate more than 20 dealerships across Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee, representing Audi, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and other leading brands.

Five Star Automotive Group is a longtime supporter of the Five Star Kevin Brown Russell Henley Celebrity Classic, a charitable fundraising event benefiting several Middle Georgia nonprofit organizations. Originally launched in 1989, the event has raised more than $12.6 million for charities, including the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia, the Macon Volunteer Clinic, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Wes Pope, Vice President and Operating Manager at Five Star Automotive Group, shared, "Five Star Nissan of Albany was not on the market when George Chaconas and Geno Walsh at Performance Brokerage Services brought us a qualified buyer and a compelling opportunity. Their approach was professional, discreet, and aligned with the priorities of our dealership and team. George's long-standing relationship with our organization created immediate trust, and Geno's operational perspective and steady communication ensured a smooth, efficient process from start to finish. I would confidently recommend George, Geno, and Performance Brokerage Services to any dealer open to the right opportunity."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, and Geno Walsh, Partner of the Southeast Office for Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive buy-side advisors for this transaction.

Geno Walsh commented, "Helping Lazaro (Laz) Lopez acquire Five Star Nissan of Albany from Wes Pope and the outstanding team at Five Star Automotive Group was the kind of transaction every advisor values. From early discussions through due diligence to closing, both Laz and Wes operated with exceptional professionalism, transparency, and focus. What stood out most was the collaborative spirit on both sides. Complex deals bring challenges, and each conversation was met with preparation, respect, and a solutions-driven approach, building the trust necessary for a smooth transition. Laz continues to demonstrate thoughtful, strategic leadership with a clear vision for growth, while Wes and his team represented their organization with integrity, positioning the dealership for continued success. Deals like this reaffirm that our industry is built on relationships. When strong operators align around doing things the right way, great outcomes follow for employees, customers, and the community. I am grateful to have helped bring these two exceptional groups together—congratulations to Laz, Wes, and both teams. I look forward to watching Five Star Nissan of Albany thrive in its next chapter."

George Chaconas added, "Transactions like the sale of Five Star Nissan of Albany remind us that relationships are the foundation of every successful buy-sell. Having known Dick Pope and worked alongside Five Star Automotive Group for more than 20 years, it was especially meaningful to help guide this next chapter for their team. Five Star Automotive Group owned and operated the dealership for 15 years, building a strong reputation in the Albany market and positioning the store for continued success. At Performance Brokerage Services, our role is to recognize opportunities and bring the right parties together. By pairing Laz Lopez with Wes Pope, we were able to align two highly professional groups who shared a vision for the future of the dealership and the community it serves. Laz is a proven operator with a growth mindset, and Wes and the Five Star Automotive Group represented the store with integrity throughout the process. We're proud to have facilitated a transaction that reflects the strength of long-standing relationships, thoughtful succession planning, and the enduring value of a well-run dealership."

Lopez Automotive Group is led by President Lazaro Lopez. Lazaro began his career with Mitsubishi Motors at 19, detailing vehicles at a local dealership, and purchased his first Mitsubishi dealership in 2020. The group operates three Mitsubishi dealerships in Albany, Georgia, Tallahassee and Vero Beach, Florida, and has now added Albany Nissan to its portfolio.

Lopez Automotive Group is actively engaged in its communities, sponsoring programs such as baseball little leagues, tennis clubs, literacy programs for immigrants, and local festivals. The group has also supported charitable initiatives, including donations to St. Joe's Hospital and raffles benefiting area churches.

Lazaro Lopez, President of Lopez Automotive Group, shared, "Working with Geno Walsh and Performance Brokerage Services was instrumental in successfully acquiring Five Star Nissan of Albany. Geno's deep knowledge of the buy-sell process, professionalism, and ability to keep both parties aligned made the entire transaction smooth and efficient. He wasn't just focused on closing a deal—he was committed to making sure it was the right strategic move for our organization. I'm grateful for his guidance and partnership, and would highly recommend Geno and his team to any dealer looking to grow through acquisition."

Five Star Nissan of Albany will be renamed Albany Nissan and will remain at its current location.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.