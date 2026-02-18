Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of South Star JCB, Two Locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of South Star JCB, two locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of South Star JCB, two locations in Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas.

South Star JCB is a premier heavy equipment dealership with two full-service locations in Lewisville and Fort Worth, Texas. As an authorized JCB dealer, the company provides a comprehensive range of equipment, including excavators, loaders, telehandlers, forklifts, and more, complemented by expert parts and service support.

South Star JCB has consistently distinguished itself in the industry, earning repeated recognition from JCB for its outstanding performance and commitment to customer satisfaction. The dealership has been recognized as one of the top 80 JCB dealers worldwide, ranked among the top 6 JCB dealers in the United States in 2024, and acknowledged as a top sponsored dealer in the United States from 2021 through 2024. In addition, South Star JCB has achieved a top 3 ranking in aftermarket performance in the United States, highlighting its dedication to superior service and support beyond initial equipment sales.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Pat Albero and Dan Argiro, Senior Partners of the Equipment & Commercial Truck Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Chris Meinecke, Owner of South Star JCB, shared, "After more than 35 years in the equipment dealership industry and having been involved in many buy-sell transactions, I knew how important it was to work with a team that truly understood both our business and the market we operate in. South Star JCB has grown in what is widely recognized as the number one construction market in the United States—Dallas, Texas—driven by unprecedented infrastructure investment, commercial development, and population growth. That level of activity creates tremendous opportunity, but also raises the stakes when it comes to selecting the right partner for the next chapter. That's why I chose Pat Albero and Performance Brokerage Services. From start to finish, Pat's professionalism, transparency, and deep industry knowledge stood out. He took the time to understand our growth story, our culture, and the strategic value of our footprint, and ultimately helped us align with a buyer who shared our vision for the future. His guidance made a complex process feel thoughtful and well-managed, and I am extremely grateful for his dedication and the exceptional result he delivered."

Pat Albero stated, "It was an honor to represent the sale of South Star JCB. Chris has built an exceptional, high-performing dealership in Dallas, Texas, the largest construction equipment market in the United States. I'm truly grateful for the trust he placed in us throughout this transition. South Star is positioned for tremendous momentum, and I look forward to watching the business enter its next chapter of accelerated growth."

South Star JCB will continue operations at its Lewisville and Fort Worth locations under new ownership.

