Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Hyundai of Dodge City, Kansas to Legacy Auto Center

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Hyundai of Dodge City, Kansas from the G1 Group to Jennifer and Jason Dougherty of Legacy Auto Center

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Hyundai of Dodge City, Kansas from the G1 Group to Jennifer and Jason Dougherty of Legacy Auto Center.

Performance Brokerage Services - Hyundai of Dodge City - Legacy Auto Center

The G1 Group is an investment firm established in Wichita, Kansas. Its portfolio spans automotive, entertainment, finance, real estate, sports, technology, and transportation, with the automotive sector as its primary focus. The name "G1," meaning "first generation," reflects the entrepreneurial background of the group's founding partners. The organization employs more than 170 people and generates annual revenues exceeding $100 million.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, Matt Willis, Managing Partner, and Jamie Farley, Partner, of the Texas & Midwest Offices for Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Jamie Farley commented, "We were pleased to assist in facilitating the sale of Hyundai of Dodge City. Both parties approached the transaction with professionalism and a shared commitment to getting the deal across the finish line. It's always rewarding to help connect motivated buyers and sellers and see a smooth closing come together. We wish Jason Dougherty and his team continued success as they grow their presence in the Southwest Kansas market."

Legacy Auto Center is a family-owned and operated Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership located in Garden City, Kansas, now including Hyundai of Dodge City. Dealer Principal Jason Dougherty and his wife, Jennifer Dougherty, founded the business in 2010 as an independent used-vehicle dealership. In 2015, the Doughertys were awarded a Chrysler franchise, transitioning Legacy Auto Center into a Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership. With the acquisition of Hyundai of Dodge City, the dealership will further strengthen its position in the Southwest Kansas market and continue serving the local community.

The dealership supports several charitable initiatives and local organizations, including Operation Christmas Child through Samaritan's Purse, Western Kansas Child Advocacy, Garden City Community College programs, the Key's To Your Legacy truck giveaway, and the Leave A Legacy Foundation for breast cancer awareness.

Jason Dougherty, Dealer Principal at Legacy Auto Center, shared, "The G1 Group was fantastic to work with, and the entire transaction for Hyundai of Dodge City moved smoothly from start to finish. We're grateful to Performance Brokerage Services for presenting us with a strong opportunity to grow our presence in the Southwest Kansas market. The process was professional and efficient, and we're excited to continue expanding and building on this momentum."

Hyundai of Dodge City will be renamed Legacy Hyundai of Southwest Kansas and will be relocated to Garden City, Kansas.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.