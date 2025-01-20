Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Ball Volvo in Kahoka, Missouri to M&K Truck Centers

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Ball Volvo in Kahoka, Missouri from the Ball family to M&K Truck Centers.

Ball Volvo Truck & Tire Center was established in 1973 by Kenney and Carla Ball. The business has been family-owned and operated since its inception, with Kenney and Carla working alongside their sons, Keith and Jarrod.

After the sale, the Ball family shared, "After 51 years of running our dealership, we decided to retire. It wasn't a decision we took lightly, but we felt it was the right decision for our family. The biggest challenge for us was to find the right buyer who would continue the legacy that we have built. It was essential to find a buyer who would treat our employees with the same level of respect and care they have been accustomed to under our leadership."

The Ball family continued, "We were referred to Performance Brokerage Services by another dealer. We knew they specialized in helping dealers buy and sell truck dealerships, but it wasn't until we started talking with Dan Argiro and Pat Albero that we knew they were a good fit for us. Dan and Pat flew in to meet our family and see our dealership. They learned about our family, history, culture, and what made us successful all these years. They listened, asked questions, and went to work. The level of trust we had with Dan and Pat as our advisors was well-earned. They did what they said they were going to do and were available to our family at any time, regardless of the day. The Performance Brokerage Services team represented our business and our family through the ups and downs of the market, all the way to closing. We are excited about the future of our business with M&K Truck Centers, Ron Meyering, and his team. We would highly recommend Dan Argiro, Pat Albero, and the Performance Brokerage Services team if you are considering buying or selling your dealership."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Dan Argiro and Pat Albero, Senior Partners of the Commercial Truck & Equipment Division for Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Dan Argiro shared, "The Ball family first contacted Pat Albero and me for assistance with an opinion of value on their dealership. They were considering a sale but needed some guidance regarding the potential value in the market. That was the beginning of our journey. Once the family had an understanding of the value, they worked diligently with our team and their trusted advisors to determine if the timing was right. After hiring us to represent their dealership for sale, Kenney and Carla Ball, along with their two sons, Keith and Jarrod, decided that Ron Meyering and the team at M&K Truck Centers would be the best fit to continue the legacy they have built in Missouri. Our team had worked with M&K in the past on the sale of Legacy Truck Centers. We knew they were a first-class organization and would welcome the Ball Volvo family into their environment and culture with open arms. We are excited for the Ball family to proceed with their plans and spend their time as they choose, while continuing to help the community and play an even more significant role in their grandchildren's lives."

M&K Truck Centers was founded in 1989 by Ron Meyering when he purchased the used truck inventory of a leasing company. In 2022, Performance Brokerage Services facilitated the sale of Legacy Truck Centers to M&K Truck Centers, which included 9 locations in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Today, M&K Truck Centers operates a network of 29 locations across Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, employing more than 1,000 people. The company represents Mack, Volvo, Hino, and Isuzu trucks; Wabash, East, and Vanguard trailers; and Renegade motor coaches. M&K Truck Centers has received several industry accolades, including multiple Volvo Trucks Dealer of the Year awards in 2019, 2015, 2014, and 2008.

Ron Meyering, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of M&K Truck Centers shared, "Our recent acquisition of Ball Volvo in Missouri marks our second acquisition with Dan Argiro and Pat Albero of Performance Brokerage Services. Throughout the process, Dan and his team worked closely with our team at all hours of the day and night. They represented the Ball family well and made the process smooth from an acquisition perspective. The communication with the M&K team was outstanding. Right down to the day of closing, Dan and his team were available for us to help finalize the transaction. It's my pleasure to recommend Dan Argiro, Pat Albero, and the Performance Brokerage team as advisors on a transaction."

Ball Volvo will be renamed M&K Truck Centers and will remain at its current location at 22280 U.S. Highway 136 in Kahoka, Missouri.

