Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Carver Toyota of Columbus in Taylorsville, Indiana to Carlock Automotive Group

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Carver Toyota of Columbus in Taylorsville, Indiana from Roy J. Carver, Jr. and Ashley Jannie to Clay Carlock of Carlock Automotive Group.

IRVINE, Calif., May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Carver Toyota of Columbus in Taylorsville, Indiana from Roy J. Carver, Jr. and Ashley Jannie to Clay Carlock of Carlock Automotive Group.

Performance Brokerage Services - Carver Toyota - Carlock Automotive Group

For over 50 years, Carlock Automotive Group has been owned and operated by the second and third generations of the Carlock family, and is presently under the leadership of Clay Carlock. What started as a small family business in Arkansas has grown to a portfolio of 12 dealerships spanning Alabama, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. The acquisition of Carver Toyota of Columbus marks the group's first location in Indiana.

Clay Carlock, President and Owner of Carlock Automotive Group, shared, "We are very pleased with the successful purchase of Carlock Toyota of Columbus (formerly Carver Toyota). A big thank you to Jimmy Robinson and Weldon Mann from Performance Brokerage Services for their professionalism and steady guidance throughout the process. They made the transaction smooth, transparent and efficient. We appreciate their support and look forward to many more buy-sells together in the future."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. This transaction was a collaborative effort by Paul Kechnie, Mark Shackelford, Sr., and Mark Shackelford, Jr. of the Midwest Office East, representing the sell-side, and George C. Chaconas, Jimmy Robinson, and Weldon Mann of the Southeast Office, representing the buy-side, all with Performance Brokerage Services. Collectively, they served as the exclusive advisors to the transaction.

"Weldon Mann and I were honored to have represented Clay Carlock in the purchase of Carver Toyota of Columbus in Taylorsville, Indiana," Jimmy Robinson said. "I have personally known Clay for a number of years, so it was exciting to not only do my first transaction with Clay, but also with his three sons Trace, Campbell and Wesley. I would like to recognize the efforts of two Carlock Automotive employees, Matt Haust, CFO, and Tiffany Page, Corporate Controller. As a result of their efforts (along with Jimmy Duckworth, Outside Counsel), the transaction was well organized, and they were a pleasure to work with. I'm grateful for the trust they placed in me to help bring Carlock Automotive their third Toyota store, and I wish Clay and his team the best of success in the future."

Mark Shackelford, Sr. added, "We are extremely grateful to Roy Carver and Ashley Jannie for the opportunity to represent them in the sale of Carver Toyota. It was truly a privilege to work alongside them throughout every stage of this process. Their professionalism, transparency, and trust allowed us to navigate a complex transaction smoothly and successfully. We deeply appreciate the confidence they placed in our team, and we are proud to have played a role in this important milestone. We wish them nothing but continued success and fulfillment as they embark on their next chapter."

Carver Toyota of Columbus will be renamed as Carlock Toyota of Columbus and remain at its current location.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.