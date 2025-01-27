Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Chico Volkswagen and Chico Mazda in California

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Chico Volkswagen and Chico Mazda in California from Mark and Amy Abouzeid to Mark Meyer

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Chico Volkswagen and Chico Mazda in California from Mark and Amy Abouzeid to Mark Meyer.

Mark Abouzeid's journey from mechanic to successful franchise car dealer is a testament to his hard work and determination. After dropping out of high school in Millbrae, California, Mark moved to Chico, California in the early 1980s and started as a mechanic at a local dealership. Mark's ambitions quickly outgrew his role, as he walked out of the dealership, with his toolbox in hand, determined to chart his own course.

In 1986, Mark established Automotive Elite, a European repair and Bosch warranty service shop. His exceptional technical expertise quickly set him apart, and within just six months, the business was thriving, prompting him to hire his first employee. By 1990, Automotive Elite earned the distinction of becoming the first factory-authorized Volkswagen Audi Service Point in the United States. The business continued to grow, and in 2000, relocated to downtown Chico to incorporate used car sales under the name Elite Auto Sales.

By 2002, Mark and his wife, Amy, reached a pivotal milestone by becoming the first Volkswagen Service Point in the United States to transform into a full-fledged Volkswagen dealership: Chico Volkswagen. They further enhanced their offerings by adding Chico Mazda in 2015.

Mark and Amy achieved success through dedication and hard work, while supporting their staff and fostering growth within the company. Mark's proudest accomplishment remains watching his employees flourish and create prosperous lives, solidifying his commitment to both his customers and his team.

After the sale, Mark shared, "I began as a technician in my teens and worked tirelessly to open my own shop. Together, my wife and I built our way up to becoming franchise dealers, eventually acquiring a second franchise. Now, thanks to Jason Stopnitzky and Performance Brokerage Services, I'm retiring at 62 and finally have the chance to spoil Amy after a lifetime of hard work. Reaching this point required countless sacrifices, so deciding to sell my dealership was a monumental and complex choice. Jason guided me every step of the way. As the owner of a single, family-owned Volkswagen and Mazda dealership in the small town of Chico in Northern California, I never felt overlooked. Jason made me feel like I was his only client, always finding time to answer questions or simply listen, day or night. Finding the right buyer was critical to us — someone who would honor our dedicated team and close-knit community. Jason made it happen, all while maintaining the utmost confidentiality. I'm beyond grateful to Jason Stopnitzky and his incredible team. Those green and white Performance Brokerage mailers that arrived month after month led me to one of the best decisions I've ever made. I'm so glad I made the call and am proud to call Jason a lifelong friend."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Jason Stopnitzky, Co-Founder of Performance Brokerage Services was the exclusive sell-side advisor for this transaction.

Jason Stopnitzky commented, "It was truly a privilege to work alongside Mark and Amy Abouzeid on the sale of Chico Volkswagen and Chico Mazda. Guiding them through this monumental transition was both an honor and a responsibility that I took very seriously. Selling a business that has been a part of your life for so long is never easy, especially when it's a family-owned legacy. My goal was always to ensure they felt supported every step of the way and to find a buyer who would honor their values and continue their incredible work. In Mark's case, that meant making sure the right person would take care of their team and maintain the strong ties they had forged in the community. Mark Meyer was exactly the right person to carry on that legacy." Jason continued, "This sale was more than just a business transaction for me; it was about honoring the Abouzeid family's legacy and ensuring their next chapter was just as rewarding as the one they were leaving behind. I'm grateful they trusted me with such an important decision, and I'm proud to call them friends. Their success story will always serve as a reminder of what can be achieved through hard work, integrity, and a deep commitment to others."

Mark Meyer is a seasoned real estate professional with over a decade of experience in the industry. As Co-Founder of Apex Equities, he has a strong background in real estate investments, particularly focusing on single-tenant net lease properties within the automotive sector, as well as multifamily acquisitions across the United States.

Mark is responsible for leading the investment strategy at Apex Equities, overseeing deal sourcing and underwriting, and managing relationships with investors and partners. His expertise in identifying profitable investment opportunities and managing risk is central to the company's success.

This is Mark's first time purchasing a dealership. Following the sale, he shared, "Jason Stopnitzky is one of the most genuine professionals I've worked with. He truly cares about helping you grow your business and made the purchase of Chico Volkswagen and Chico Mazda an incredible experience. I'm looking forward to many more transactions with him!"

Chico Volkswagen and Chico Mazda will remain at their current locations at 902 & 928 Main Street in Chico, California.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

