Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of KTS Equipment, a Kubota Dealership in Wellington, Ohio

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of KTS Equipment, a Kubota dealership in Wellington, Ohio

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of KTS Equipment, a Kubota dealership in Wellington, Ohio.

KTS Equipment is a family-owned business established in 1967, proudly offering a full range of Kubota lines, including Kubota construction equipment alongside top brands such as Land Pride, Grasshopper, and Hustler Turf. The company features the area's largest selection of tractors under 100 horsepower and a wide assortment of tractors above 100 horsepower, plus a comprehensive offering of turf-care and landscaping equipment, from zero-turn mowers to tillers. A multiple-time Kubota Elite Dealer, KTS is committed to exceptional customer service and consistent, high-quality dealer performance.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Pat Albero and Dan Argiro, Senior Partners of the Equipment & Commercial Truck Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Pat Albero shared, "It was a true honor to represent the sale of KTS Equipment and to facilitate another successful Kubota dealership transition. We are confident that the buyer will continue the high standards of service and operational excellence that KTS Equipment's Ohio customers have relied on for years. Our team is proud to have played a meaningful role in this important milestone for the KTS organization and its stakeholders, and we look forward to seeing the continued growth and long-term success of KTS under new ownership."

The Wellington location will continue operations under the new ownership.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various equipment manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

