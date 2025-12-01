Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Dutch Miller GMC of El Dorado in Kansas from Dutch Miller Auto Group to Wilson Auto Family

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Dutch Miller GMC of El Dorado in Kansas from Chris Miller of Dutch Miller Auto Group to Aaron Wilson of Wilson Auto Family

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Dutch Miller GMC of El Dorado in Kansas from Chris Miller of Dutch Miller Auto Group to Aaron Wilson of Wilson Auto Family.

Dutch Miller Auto Group was established by H.D. "Dutch" Miller, who founded Dutch Miller Chevrolet in 1961. The group is owned and operated by Dutch's son, Matt Miller, and grandsons, Chris and Sam Miller.

Dutch Miller Auto Group operates 12 locations across North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, employing approximately 300 team members. The group represents Ford, Chevrolet, Subaru, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, GMC, Hyundai, Nissan, and Kia.

Chris Miller, President of Dutch Miller Auto Group, shared, "Sometimes you're buying, and sometimes you're selling. Mark Shackelford is the man. I have known Mark for 14 years, and his approach and urgency are world-class when it comes to caring for his clients on both the buy and sell-side of acquisitions. And he is honest. I would trust Mark Shackelford over and over again with any aspect of a sale. More importantly, as a father, I would trust him with my family."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, Mark Shackelford, Sr., Partner, and Mark Shackelford, Jr., Partner of the Texas & Midwest Offices for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Mark Shackelford, Sr. commented, "It has been a real pleasure to work with and represent Chris Miller in the sale of Dutch Miller GMC of El Dorado. I have known Chris for many years. He has grown up in the family business and is an outstanding automotive dealer who takes excellent care of his clients and supports the communities where he operates. I wish Chris much continued success in his next venture and look forward to our next transaction!"

Wilson Auto Family was founded in 1986 by Dathan and Teresa Wilson in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The group grew from a single Chevrolet dealership into a multi-brand, multi-location automotive operation. Aaron Wilson, son of the founders, assumed leadership in 2013.

Wilson Auto Family's acquisition of Dutch Miller GMC of El Dorado marks its first entry into the Kansas market, continuing nearly four decades of family-owned growth.

Dutch Miller GMC of El Dorado will be renamed Wilson GMC of El Dorado and will remain at its current location.

