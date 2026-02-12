Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Columbiana Ford in Columbiana, Ohio from Pillar Automotive to Prestige Auto Group

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Columbiana Ford in Columbiana, Ohio from Pillar Automotive to Prestige Auto Group.

Columbiana Ford, originally established in the early 1990s, has been part of Pillar Automotive since 2021. Pillar Automotive also includes Salem Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Ohio and Grove City Ford in Pennsylvania.

Matt Wickwire, Partner at Pillar Automotive, shared, "The Shackelfords at Performance Brokerage Services were a great resource in the process of selling one of our dealerships. They were available whenever we had a question or concern. In addition, they worked to get us qualified buyers at the best overall compensation for our assets. We would recommend using these gentlemen to assist buyers and sellers!"

George Albanna, Owner of Prestige Auto Group, shared, "Mark Shackelford, Jr. and Mark Shackelford, Sr. at Performance Brokerage Services were exceptional to work with. They are highly experienced, extremely responsive, and truly dependable. Every time I called, they answered and were immediately on top of whatever was needed. What stood out most was their professionalism, honesty, and how clear it is that they take great pride in their work and in representing their clients the right way. As I continue to grow and expand, I fully expect to work with them again and confidently recommend them to anyone looking for trusted, top-tier dealer brokers!"

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. This transaction was a collaborative effort by Paul Kechnie, Mark Shackelford, Sr. and Mark Shackelford, Jr. of the Midwest Office East, along with Gershon Rosenzweig, Matt Wilkins, and Jacob Stoehr of the Northeast Office for Performance Brokerage Services. Collectively, they served as exclusive advisors to the transaction.

Mark Shackelford, Sr. commented, "Congratulations to George Albanna, Owner of Prestige Auto Group, on acquiring his first dealership, Columbiana Ford. This is an exciting milestone, and we couldn't be happier for George as he takes this next step in his career. He brings strong leadership, passion, and vision to the store, and we wish him tremendous success as he begins this new chapter in Columbiana. We would also like to thank Pillar Automotive for the opportunity to work with them on the sale of Columbiana Ford. It was a pleasure partnering with such a professional organization, and we appreciate the trust they placed in our team throughout the process. We wish Pillar Automotive continued success as they grow and expand their presence in the automotive industry."

Columbiana Ford will be renamed Prestige Ford and will remain at its current location.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.