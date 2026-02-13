Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Cordelia RV in Fairfield, California to Bish's RV

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Cordelia RV in Fairfield, California from JC Foreman to Bish's RV

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Cordelia RV in Fairfield, California from JC Foreman to Bish's RV.

Cordelia RV was established in 2009 by JC Foreman, who began working on an RV lot at age 11 and has been in the industry ever since. Prior to founding Cordelia RV, JC successfully owned and operated JC's RV for 20 years. Built from the ground up, Cordelia RV operates as a family-owned dealership and has built a strong reputation as a respected independent operation known for its customer-first philosophy, experienced team, and family-oriented culture. Located in the heart of the Northern California Megaregion along the Interstate 80 corridor, Cordelia RV has become one of the region's largest RV dealerships and the top Brinkley RV dealer in Northern California.

After the sale, JC Foreman shared, "We hold in very high regard Jesse Stopnitzky from Performance Brokerage Services. I am so happy that we got together with him as he made this process happen for us. It's like he and his family became part of ours. I would highly recommend him as a person, as a friend, and as a broker. Top notch in all aspects. I'm going to miss calling him every day, sometimes several times a day. I am so thankful for his patience and support through every part of this sale."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner of Performance Brokerage Services, was the exclusive sell-side advisor for this transaction.

Jesse commented, "We are honored to have represented JC Foreman in the sale of his life's work. JC built Cordelia RV into a powerhouse dealership in Northern California. The foundation for his success was a deep love for the RV industry where he spent his entire adult life, a contagious passion for his people who he considered family, and an unwavering customer-first mindset. Getting to know JC on a personal level, I grew to deeply respect his journey and his philosophy towards people. He became a friend and a mentor. The team at Bish's RV are always such a pleasure to work with as they embody the values that we too hold near and dear. When all parties are rowing together in the same direction, these transactions can be extremely rewarding. This was the case working with both Cordelia RV and Bish's RV. We wish JC the best of luck on his next endeavor, and Bish's RV much success with their latest acquisition."

Bish's RV was built on the family values of Leland "Bish" Jenkins, who began his business in Eastern Idaho in the 1940s. Bish built his legacy on three simple rules: be honest, deal fairly, and be good to customers. He passed these values on to his sons and grandchildren, creating the foundation for what would become Bish's RV.

In 1989, Bish's grandson, Tadd, sought to purchase an RV from a local dealer, but was dissatisfied with the sales process. He contacted the manufacturer directly, and because RV purchases could only be made through a dealer, he bought six. That decision marked the beginning of Bish's RV.

Bish's RV has expanded into a network of nearly 30 dealerships nationwide, and the acquisition of Cordelia RV marks its first dealership in California.

Cordelia RV will be renamed Bish's RV and will remain at its current location.

Mark H. Nys of Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP in San Diego, California provided legal counsel to Cordelia RV. Holland & Hart LLP in Boise, Idaho provided legal counsel to Bish's RV.

