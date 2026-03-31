Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Eich Mazda & Eich Volkswagen in Saint Cloud, Minnesota from Linda Eich-Desjardins to Luther Automotive Group

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Eich Mazda & Eich Volkswagen in Saint Cloud, Minnesota, the 7th oldest dealership in the United States, from Linda Eich-Desjardins to David Luther of Luther Automotive Group.

IRVINE, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Eich Mazda & Eich Volkswagen in Saint Cloud, Minnesota from Linda Eich-Desjardins to David Luther and Luther Automotive Group.

Performance Brokerage Services - Eich Mazda & Eich Volkswagen - Luther Automotive Group

Eich Motor Company is acknowledged as the 7th oldest dealership in the United States and has been family owned since 1898. Originally established as a wagon and buggy dealership, the company entered the modern automotive era in 1960 with the addition of Volkswagen, followed by Mazda in 1977, cementing a longstanding presence in the automotive industry for over 125 years.

Linda Eich-Desjardins, fourth generation President of Eich Motor Company, shared, "Working with Matt Willis, Paul Kechnie, and the team at Performance Brokerage Services was an outstanding experience from start to finish. From our first conversations, Matt and Paul were professional, knowledgeable, and reassuring throughout what can often be an emotional and complex process. Their approach gave me confidence at every step and made me feel that my interests were always represented at the highest level. They did an exceptional job guiding the process while also enhancing the value of my dealerships. Their understanding of the market, attention to detail, and ability to position Eich Volkswagen and Eich Mazda properly led to finding the right buyer and achieving a result I was very pleased with."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Matt Willis, and Jamie Farley, the Texas & Midwest Partners of Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Matt shared, "Working on the sale of Eich Mazda and Eich Volkswagen in St. Cloud, Minnesota was truly a special experience. I had the pleasure of working closely with Linda throughout the entire process, and I can't say enough about the operation she and her family built. Linda ran an incredibly impressive dealership, and that level of excellence made the listing process seamless and ultimately led to a very successful outcome. Just as important was finding the right buyer. Partnering with David Luther and the Luther Automotive Group was a perfect fit. Their reputation, professionalism, and long-term vision aligned extremely well with what Linda and her son Matt had built over the years. From executed LOI to closing, this was one of the smoothest transactions I've experienced. Every step of the way, both sides approached the process with professionalism and a shared goal of getting the deal done the right way. Closing day felt less like a transaction and more like a passing of the torch — from one outstanding dealer family to another who will continue to honor and grow the legacy that Linda and Matt created. I'm incredibly excited for Linda as she enters what I know will be a well-deserved and fulfilling retirement. At the same time, I look forward to continuing to work alongside the Luther Group as they expand their footprint and continue their success. We are truly grateful to both the buyer and the seller for their trust and partnership in making this such a successful and rewarding transaction."

Luther Automotive Group is known as one of the largest family-owned automotive groups in the Upper Midwest, representing over 27 brands across 50+ locations. For four consecutive years, Luther Automotive has received The Star Tribute's Minnesota's Best Award from 2021-2024, winning gold in Best New and Used Auto Dealership, Best Auto Service Center, Best Auto Body Shop, and Best Customer Service.

Eich Mazda and Eich Volkswagen will remain at their current locations under the same dealership names.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.