Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Motor Power Equipment, a Kenworth Dealer, in Billings and Great Falls, Montana, and Casper, Wyoming from The Sunwall Family to Wallwork Truck Center, Inc.

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Motor Power Equipment, a Kenworth dealer, in Billings and Great Falls, Montana, and Casper, Wyoming from The Sunwall Family to Wallwork Truck Center, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Motor Power Equipment, a Kenworth dealer, in Billings and Great Falls, Montana, and Casper, Wyoming from The Sunwall Family to Wallwork Truck Center, Inc.

Performance Brokerage Services - Motor Power Equipment, a Kenworth Dealer - Wallwork Truck Center, Inc.

"Motor Power holds a special place in history as the third Kenworth dealership ever established," said Brian Sunwall, Owner of Motor Power Equipment. "For 85 years, it remained Montana-owned and operated, and notably stood as the last Montana-owned and operated truck dealership. That legacy reflects the incredible people who have been part of its journey over the decades." Additionally, the company earned the Kenworth Silver Award in 2011 and again in 2018, recognizing their commitment to excellence in service, sales, and operations.

On behalf of the Sunwall family, Brian further shared, "From our very first conversation, Dan Argiro and his team made a complex and somewhat emotional process feel clear and manageable. They guided us through the Performance Brokerage Services process with tremendous confidence, beginning with an Opinion of Value. Shortly after, Dan traveled to Montana to meet with us in person. He earned our trust by listening to our concerns and taking the time to understand the business my family and I spent many years building. Throughout the entire journey, every detail was handled with professionalism, care, and integrity. Dan, along with his team, Pat, Alex, Jocelyn, and trusted attorney partner, Lee, delivered on every promise. The process felt like jumping out of an airplane for the first time, a true leap of faith. However, we always knew their team was right beside us, ensuring we landed safely. What began with uncertainty quickly turned into exhilaration, fun, and ultimately freedom!"

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Dan Argiro and Pat Albero, Senior Partners of the Commercial Truck and Equipment Division for Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

"From the beginning, Brian Sunwall, his father, Bruce Sunwall, and the Sunwall family have been outstanding to work with," said Dan Argiro of Performance Brokerage Services. "It has been a blessing to represent them in this transaction. Many dealers don't always know what goes into the sale of their dealership. Brian rolled with every up and down in the process, from after-hour meetings to what seemed like mountains of paperwork at times! Brian's communication has been outstanding from day one. That is what it takes to navigate a complex process with an infinite number of moving parts, all while protecting confidentiality." Dan continued, "The chance to work with the team at Wallwork Truck Center couldn't have been better! Since the time we first met in Billings, to the day of closing, the process could not have been scripted any better for a smooth transaction. Owners Bill Wallwork, Alexis Wallwork, and Curry Quenette, along with their team, have been top-notch buyers throughout the entire transaction. I'm confident that the Wallwork team will live up to the reputation that Motor Power Kenworth built over the years and continue to grow the business. I look forward to helping the team on their next acquisition. I wish Brian Suwnall and his family many years of joy, spending time together with family and friends, and tackling new adventures."

Wallwork Truck Center, Inc. began in 1921, when W. W. Wallwork Sr. founded Moorhead Motor Company as a Ford car, truck, and tractor dealership. In the 1960s, the company began their partnership with Kenworth, thus marking the beginning of the Wallwork Truck Center legacy as it is known today. Since 1985, the company has been awarded several Kenworth Gold and Silver Awards for Dealership Excellence, including being named the 2012 Kenworth Gold Customer Service Dealer of the Year.

The current owners of Wallwork Truck Center, Inc., Bill and Alexis Wallwork, and Curry Quenette shared, "When Dan Argiro and Pat Albero from Performance Brokerage Services reached out about a Kenworth Dealer Group acquisition, we were genuinely excited to learn it was Motor Power Kenworth. The Wallwork and Sunwall families have known each other for decades as fellow Kenworth Dealers and friends. There is a storied history with both companies, and bringing them together is going to create an amazing team for the future. Motor Power Kenworth is a perfect fit for the Wallwork team as it expands and grows with Kenworth. Dan and his team did an excellent job representing Motor Power and helping us manage the process as buyers. He helped us navigate the acquisition waters and worked closely with our team to ensure the process went as smoothly as possible. The Wallwork team would recommend Dan and Pat, along with their team at Performance Brokerages Services, for any dealer looking to buy or sell a dealership. We look forward to working with Dan and Pat on our next transaction."

Motor Power Equipment will remain at their current dealership locations and will be renamed Motor Power—A Division of Wallwork Truck Center.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.