Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of I-29 RV, Marine & Outdoor in Tea, South Dakota to Bish's RV

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of I-29 RV, Marine & Outdoor in Tea, South Dakota from Bruce Nerison to Bish's RV

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of I-29 RV, Marine & Outdoor in Tea, South Dakota from Bruce Nerison to Bish's RV.

Founded in 2019 by Bruce Nerison, I-29 RV, Marine & Outdoor was an RV, boat, and golf cart dealership located near Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Performance Brokerage Services - I-29 RV, Marine & Outdoor - Bish's RV

The dealership sits on 12.57 acres with direct frontage along Interstate 29. The main building features 20,400 square feet of indoor display space. In 2021, a 14,700 square-foot service building was added, offering 16 service bays and a dedicated parts showroom.

Reflecting on the sale, Bruce Nerison shared, "Jesse Stopnitzky from Performance Brokerage Services made selling our RV dealership a smooth and straightforward process. His industry knowledge, professionalism, and clear communication gave us confidence every step of the way. We're very pleased with the outcome and appreciate his hard work in finding the right buyer. It was quick and easy. I would absolutely recommend Jesse and the team at Performance Brokerage Services for buying or selling a dealership."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner and Director of the RV Division at Performance Brokerage Services, was the exclusive sell-side advisor for this transaction.

Jesse Stopnitzky commented, "As our clients face these pivotal moments in their professional journeys, it is an honor to stand beside them offering our guidance and expertise. We are not always called upon for retirement or succession planning; sometimes our role is to help our clients take chips off the table and diversify their portfolios. In this case, this transaction helped Bruce Nerison accomplish his dream of becoming a new car franchise dealer in South Dakota and pursue his plans to build an automotive dealership group alongside his trusted CFO, Nick Kortan. We identified the perfect purchaser in Bish's RV, who are always a pleasure to work with. They operate with the highest level of integrity and are unwavering in their commitment to doing the right thing. We would like to wish both Bish's RV and Bruce and Nick much success on their next endeavors and look forward to working together again in the near future."

Bish's RV was built on the family values of Leland "Bish" Jenkins, who began his business in Eastern Idaho in the 1940s. Bish built his legacy on three simple rules: be honest, deal fairly, and be good to customers. He passed these values on to his sons and grandchildren, creating the foundation for what would become Bish's RV.

In 1989, Bish's grandson, Tadd, sought to purchase an RV from a local dealer but was dissatisfied with the sales process. He contacted the manufacturer directly, and because RV purchases could only be made through a dealer, he bought six. That decision marked the beginning of Bish's RV.

Over the past 30-plus years, the company has grown its network to more than 20 dealerships nationwide to serve RV enthusiasts.

I-29 RV, Marine & Outdoor will be renamed Bish's RV of Sioux Falls and will remain at its current location at 2415 Bakker Landing Avenue in Tea, South Dakota.

