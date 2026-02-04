Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Kroubetz Lakeside Campers in Lake Crystal, Minnesota to Bretz RV & Marine

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Kroubetz Lakeside Campers in Lake Crystal, Minnesota from Kimberly Kroubetz to Bretz RV & Marine

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Kroubetz Lakeside Campers in Lake Crystal, Minnesota from Kimberly Kroubetz to Bretz RV & Marine.

Kroubetz Lakeside Campers is a family-owned RV dealership founded in 2000 by Kimberly Kroubetz. The dealership has grown steadily over the years, adding Forest River in 2004, expanding on-site service operations in 2005, and joining the Route 66 RV Network in 2007.

Growth continued with the addition of leading brands such as Grand Design and Alliance. In late 2021, the company acquired a 17-acre property along Highway 60 to support long-term growth, culminating in the opening of a new facility in April 2024. The expanded campus features six double-deep service bays, a modern sales office, wash and detail bays, cold storage buildings, and an outdoor camper campground showroom with electrical hookups.

As Kimberly Kroubetz enters retirement, she looks forward to spending more time with family. It is with great pleasure that she sells her business to another family-owned RV dealer who shares the same values and commitment to the community.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner of Performance Brokerage Services, was the exclusive sell-side advisor for this transaction.

Jesse commented, "When clients first engage with us, they often come with more questions than answers: What is my business worth? What is the current market like? How does the process work? Despite this uncertainty, one thing is always clear—their motivation for pursuing a sale. The most rewarding aspect of my role as an advisor is guiding clients through this complexity and helping them achieve their personal and professional goals. We are proud to have assisted Kim with reaching her retirement, allowing her to spend more time with the family she so deeply cherishes. As with any transaction, there were inevitable twists and turns along the way. However, the mutual respect established between the parties allowed these challenges to be addressed efficiently and collaboratively. The team at Bretz RV conducted themselves with the utmost professionalism throughout the process and demonstrated a genuine appreciation for the legacy our client built within her community. We wish the Bretz RV & Marine organization tremendous success with their acquisition and look forward to working with them again."

Bretz RV & Marine was founded in 1967 by Frank and Vi Bretz in Missoula, Montana. Today, leadership spans multiple generations of the Bretz family, alongside a long-tenured management team that focuses on customer experience, investing in its people, supporting the communities it serves, and building strong, lasting relationships with its vendor partners—all while driving sustainable growth along the way.

Operating eight locations across Montana, Idaho, Washington, and Minnesota, the dealerships offer a wide selection of RVs from top manufacturers including Forest River, Alliance, Keystone, Grand Design, Airstream, and Tiffin Motorhomes, as well as boats from brands such as Barletta, Chaparral, and Sun Tracker. As a member of the Priority RV Network, customers also benefit from one of the largest nationwide service networks of independent dealerships in the United States and Canada.

Bretz RV & Marine is widely recognized as one of the region's leading RV and marine dealership groups. For multiple years, it has been ranked the #1 RV Dealer in Montana by Statistical Surveys and in 2015, was named #1 in eight statewide RV categories, spanning both motorized and towable segments. Additional third-party recognition includes dozens of local and regional "Best Of" and "Readers' Choice" awards across the Pacific Northwest, as well as national honors for sales performance and customer satisfaction. Among its most notable achievements, Bretz RV & Marine received the RVDA Quality Dealer of the Year Award.

Brandon Bretz, President of Bretz RV & Marine, commented, "Jesse Stopnitzky was exceptional to work with throughout the process. He demonstrated a rare ability to balance professionalism, incredible patience, and persistence through a challenging transaction. Jesse was constantly available and deeply committed to getting the deal done the right way—often going far beyond what would be expected. He did an excellent job keeping both parties aligned, navigating difficult moments, and ensuring the transaction stayed on track through to closing. Jesse is the kind of broker who elevates the entire process, and we would welcome the opportunity to work with him again."

Following the sale, Kim shared with Jesse, "We are pleased and grateful how everything came together. I can tell how passionate you are about your business. I genuinely appreciate the work you put in and the huge role you played in getting this across the finish line. I truly recognize the professionalism and persistence it takes behind the scenes to put these deals together, as they are all unique and take a great deal of skill and time. There is truly no way that we could've handled this on our own."

Kroubetz Lakeside Campers will be renamed Bretz RV & Marine and will remain at its current location. Bretz RV & Marine also plans to offer boating customers sales and service, stocking a diverse lineup of boats for sale.

