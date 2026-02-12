Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Martin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Cleveland, Texas

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Martin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Cleveland, Texas from Brian Bounds to Kedge Cook

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Martin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Cleveland, Texas from Brian Bounds to Kedge Cook.

Since 2016, Brian Bounds has sold three dealerships with the assistance of Performance Brokerage Services. Reflecting on the transaction, Brian shared, "Outstanding experience. I first met Paul Kechnie of Performance Brokerage Services in 2015, and sold two dealerships with him in 2016. Most recently, Performance Brokerage Services helped me sell my third dealership, and the experience was once again excellent. Performance Brokerage Services introduced me to the buyer, communication throughout the transaction was very good, and Paul was always there whenever anything was needed. He is a man of his word—extremely helpful, honest, accessible, and great about returning calls. Paul is easy to work with, and Performance Brokerage Services is an outstanding organization. I highly recommend them to anyone considering the sale of a dealership."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Senior Partner, Matt Willis, Managing Partner, and Jamie Farley, Partner, of the Texas & Midwest Offices for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Paul Kechnie commented, "I have known the seller, Brian Bounds, for many years and have worked with him in the past. It was a pleasure to represent him again in this transaction. I found Kedge Cook to be the perfect buyer—he fulfilled every commitment in a timely manner. I'm extremely pleased with the outcome for both parties."

Kedge Cook of Cook Ford Texas, a five-time Ford President's Award recipient, expands his portfolio with the addition of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.

Martin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will be renamed Cook Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and will remain at its current location.

