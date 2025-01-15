Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Schaffer Kubota in Dallas, Texas to Springdale Tractor Company

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Schaffer Kubota in Dallas, Texas from Joe Schaffer to Springdale Tractor Company.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Schaffer Kubota in Dallas, Texas from Joe Schaffer to Springdale Tractor Company.

Schaffer Kubota is a family-owned dealership located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Schaffer Kubota has been a full-line Kubota dealer since 2022, and offers a comprehensive range of equipment and services, including rental, lease, and fleet options tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

After the sale, Owner Joe Schaffer shared, "When we decided to sell our family's Kubota dealership, we knew it was essential to partner with an advisor who deeply understood the complexities of dealership buy-sell transactions. This decision was more than just a business move—having two sons involved in the business made it deeply personal—and Pat Albero of Performance Brokerage Services provided the guidance and expertise we needed every step of the way. Pat brought a deep understanding of the Kubota dealership network to the table, paired with a high level of professionalism and precision. He expertly guided the process, handling everything from identifying qualified buyers, managing complex negotiations, to seamlessly navigating Kubota's approval process. Thanks to Pat's dedication and expertise, we successfully sold our dealership to a buyer my two sons are genuinely excited to work alongside. The process exceeded our expectations, running far more smoothly than we ever anticipated, and we couldn't be more pleased with the outcome. For anyone considering the purchase or sale of a Kubota dealership, we wholeheartedly recommend Pat Albero and his team at Performance Brokerage Services. Their deep industry knowledge, unwavering commitment to their clients, and personalized approach turned this significant milestone into an incredibly rewarding experience."

Springdale Tractor Company shared, "Pat Albero reached out with an opportunity to expand our Arkansas Kubota dealership group into Texas, and we're glad he did. Working with Pat Albero and his team at Performance Brokerage Services made this acquisition process incredibly smooth for my team. They were consistently available to discuss every detail of the transaction, providing prompt answers that enabled us to close this deal in record time. We're truly grateful for their outreach, and I look forward to continuing our growth and expanding our presence in the great state of Texas."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Pat Albero and Dan Argiro, Senior Partners of the Equipment & Commercial Truck Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Pat Albero commented, "It was a privilege to represent the Schaffer family in the successful sale of Schaffer Kubota. Working closely with Joe and his sons, Cody and Cory, throughout the process was an incredibly rewarding experience. Our team worked diligently to provide expert guidance, manage the complexities of the sale, and ensure a smooth process from start to finish. The Schaffer family's trust in our expertise allowed us to find the ideal buyer and complete the transaction in record time. I am proud of the collaborative effort that brought about this successful outcome, and I am excited to witness the continued growth and success of Springdale Tractor Company's newest location, Kubota of Dallas, under its new ownership. It's always an honor to be part of such a meaningful milestone, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to support the Schaffer family in this transition."

Schaffer Kubota will be renamed Kubota of Dallas and will remain at its current location at 1023 South Walton Walker Boulevard in Dallas, Texas.

