Performance Brokerage Services advises on the Sale of Southside Harley-Davidson and Hampton Roads Harley-Davidson, in Virginia to Michael Veracka After 45 Years of Ownership

IRVINE, Calif., March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Southside Harley-Davidson in Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads Harley-Davidson in Yorktown, Virginia from the Estate of Mary Hughes to Michael Veracka of MOD Enterprises.

Performance Brokerage Services - Southside & Hampton Roads Harley-Davidson - Michael Veracka of MOD Enterprises

The late Mary Hughes served as President and CEO of Hampton Roads Harley-Davidson, Inc. for 45 years and is widely recognized for her longstanding commitment to both the Virginia and biker community. During her leadership, the dealership hosted numerous community events and fundraisers, and donated motorcycles to support York County first responders. In recognition of her leadership and community impact, Hughes was named a Power Woman of South Hampton Roads by Inside Business in 2006.

Since 1978, Hampton Roads Harley-Davidson built a legacy rooted in community service and a passion for motorcycles. The dealership expanded in 1990 by welcoming Southside Harley-Davidson to the dealership family, opening in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Today, the dealership's growth and dedication to excellence have earned its recognition by ranking in the top 1% of all Harley-Davidson dealerships for sales, and ranking in the top 10% for parts. The dealerships host a variety of nonprofit events throughout the year, including blood drives, Toys for Tots drives, and free concert series, with all proceeds donated to the local Boys & Girls Club.

The transaction was completed as part of a strategic consolidation between Southside Harley-Davidson in Virginia Beach, Hampton Roads Harley-Davidson in Yorktown, and Bayside Harley-Davidson in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, and Courtney A. Bernhard, the partners for the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division of Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Following the closing, Courtney commented: "It is with great appreciation that the Estate of Mary Hughes chose our team to represent the sale and closure of Southside and Hampton Roads Harley-Davidson. Being able to represent the Estate and hearing the many stories of Mary's legacy was very special. It is no doubt that Mary shared the love of the brand and her employees. Mary will forever be remembered as a pillar in the communities she supported. I would like to thank her team for their instrumental support ensuring the transition was handled with grace and care. I hope the newly combined market will continue to strengthen and grow and wish continued success for Michael Veracka and his team!"

George added, "It was an honor to exclusively represent the Estate of the late Mary Hughes in the sale of Southside Harley-Davidson and Hampton Roads Harley-Davidson to Michael Veracka. Mary built two respected dealerships that served the Virginia riding community for many years, and this transaction marks the next chapter as those locations consolidate into Bayside Harley-Davidson. We are grateful to have facilitated this process for the estate and appreciate the cooperation of everyone involved in bringing the transaction to completion."

MOD Enterprises is the largest Harley-Davidson group in the United States and home to the #1 volume Harley-Davidson dealership in the world, based on new vehicle sales, Riverside Harley-Davidson. MOD Enterprises has earned numerous industry honors, including multiple Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield Awards, among them two Platinum Awards, as well as Powersports Business Power 50 Awards and Best Place to Work recognitions. The group continues to expand by welcoming Hampton Roads Harley-Davidson and Southside Harley-Davidson to its roster of prestigious dealerships.

Michael Veracka, Owner of MOD Enterprises, shared, "It was a great pleasure to work with George Chaconas and Courtney Bernhard of Performance Brokerage Services. Courtney did an outstanding job helping Harley-Davidson Motor Company optimize the local dealer network, consolidating Southside Harley-Davidson and Hampton Roads Harley-Davidson. Without the support of Performance Brokerage Services, this deal would not have happened."

The Estate of Mary Hughes was represented by Cari Lyn B. Pierce with Williams Mullen, LLP in Richmond, Virginia. Michael Veracka was represented by Mark Petti from the Motorcycle Company in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.