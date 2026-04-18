Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Teton Motors Subaru & Chevrolet in Jackson, Wyoming from David and Jim Auge to Mitch and Blake Loveland of Stone's Auto Group

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Teton Motors Subaru & Chevrolet in Jackson, Wyoming from David and Jim Auge to Mitch and Blake Loveland of Stone's Auto Group.

IRVINE, Calif., April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Teton Motors Subaru & Chevrolet in Jackson, Wyoming from David and Jim Auge to Mitch and Blake Loveland of Stone's Auto Group.

As one of the very first dealers in Idaho, Stone's Auto Group has been in business since 1966. Marking a significant milestone in its expansion, the group has entered Wyoming for the first time through the acquisition of Teton Motors Subaru and Chevrolet.

Performance Brokerage Services - Teton Motors Company - Left to right: Blake Loveland, Mitch Loveland, David Auge, Jim Auge, and Jonny Mecham - Stone's Auto Group

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. John Mecham and Jonny Mecham, the Rocky Mountain Partners of Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

"Working with the Auge's was a wonderful experience from top to bottom," Jonny shared. "They asked the right questions and always centered around how the staff would be taken care of after the fact. Bringing the Loveland's into the experience was the perfect fit, as they always wanted to do the right thing for the Brands, the communities, and the staff involved. The buyers and sellers worked together to solve problems, always recognizing their respective positions in the transaction. In a transaction that had a lot of moving parts, it was a comfort knowing the buyers and sellers were simply good people. I wish the very best for the Auge's in their future and hope to do more with the Loveland's going forward!"

Teton Motors Chevrolet was established in the early 1970s by Earle Auge and remained family owned and operated for the past 54 years. Under the leadership of his sons, David and Jim Auge, the business built a strong reputation for customer and community service. In 2016, the company expanded its presence with the opening of the Subaru dealership in Jackson, Wyoming.

Upon the closing, David Auge, Owner of Teton Motors, commented, "We started the process of looking for buyers before having the opportunity to hire Jonny Mecham with Performance Brokerage Services, and the value of 'getting over the finish line' could not be understated. Jonny was able to find buyers that were not only capable of getting the job done, but a fit for our community and flexible along the way. Throughout the process, Jonny was attentive and available at each step, right down to some physical labor on closing day! We would absolutely recommend Jonny and John Mecham at Performance Brokerage Services to anyone in our industry."

Teton Motors Chevrolet will be renamed Stone's Chevrolet, and Teton Motors Subaru will be renamed Stone's Subaru. Both dealerships will remain at their current location.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.