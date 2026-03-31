Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Valley GMC of Hastings and Valley Buick GMC of Apple Valley in Minnesota from Valley Automotive Group to Kunes Auto Group

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Valley GMC of Hastings and Valley Buick GMC of Apple Valley in Minnesota from Jim Paul of Valley Automotive Group to Kunes Auto Group.

IRVINE, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Valley GMC of Hastings and Valley Buick GMC of Apple Valley in Minnesota from Jim Paul of Valley Automotive Group to Kunes Auto Group.

Performance Brokerage Services - Valley GMC of Hastings - Valley Buick GMC of Apple Valley - Kunes Auto Group

Established in 1996, Kunes Auto Group began when Gregg Kunes opened his first dealership in Delavan, Wisconsin. Today, the group operates over 40 automotive and RV dealerships across Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa. With the acquisition of Valley GMC of Hastings and Valley Buick GMC of Apple Valley, Kunes Auto Group officially enters the automotive space in Minnesota. The group has been recognized nationally for their workplace culture, earning more than 30 Automotive News "Best Dealerships to Work For" awards. Additionally, the group ranked #110 on the Automotive News 2024 Top 150 Dealership Groups list based on new vehicle retail sales, and further advanced to #107 in 2025.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 450 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Paul Kechnie, Matt Willis, and Jamie Farley, the Texas & Midwest Partners of Performance Brokerage Services, were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Gregg Kunes, Founder and President of Kunes Auto Group, shared, "Kunes Auto Group was proud to work with Performance Brokerage Services on the successful acquisitions of Jim Paul's Valley GMC in Hastings, Minnesota, and Apple Valley Buick GMC—milestone transactions that mark our second dealership acquisitions in the state of Minnesota. From start to finish, Performance Brokerage Services demonstrated exceptional professionalism, strategic insight, and a deep understanding of the automotive retail landscape. We were consistently impressed by Performance Brokerage Services' ability to guide complex transactions with clarity, precision, and integrity. Their thoughtful approach and steady execution ensured a smooth process for all parties involved and allowed us to move forward with confidence as we expanded our footprint into a new market. We especially valued the opportunity to work closely with Paul Kechnie and Matt Willis of Performance Brokerage Services, whose expertise, responsiveness, and commitment to collaboration made the entire experience both efficient and enjoyable. Their dedication to representing our interests while maintaining strong relationships with sellers exemplifies the best of what Performance Brokerage Services offers its clients. Kunes Auto and RV Group looks forward to many more successful buy-sell transactions with Performance Brokerage Services as we continue to grow and expand. We highly recommend Performance Brokerage Services to any dealer group seeking a trusted, knowledgeable partner in automotive acquisitions."

Valley Buick GMC of Apple Valley will be renamed Kunes Apple Valley Buick GMC, and Valley GMC of Hastings will be renamed Kunes Valley GMC.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.