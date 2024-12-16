Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Wisconsin RV World in DeForest, Wisconsin to Kunes Auto & RV

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Wisconsin RV World in DeForest, Wisconsin from the Eagan Family to Kunes Auto & RV.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Wisconsin RV World in DeForest, Wisconsin from Christine Eagan and the Eagan Family to Kunes Auto & RV.

Wisconsin RV World is Wisconsin's oldest licensed towable dealer. It was founded in 1945 by Navy pilot, Jack Eagan, and entrepreneurs, Bill and Romie Schneider, to meet the rising demand for affordable housing in Madison, Wisconsin. In 1957, the company expanded its offerings to include RVs and in 1966, sold its first Winnebago motorhome.

In 1984, Jack's son, Michael, and son-in-law, Dick Hoffmann, purchased the company. In 1986, the dealership relocated to its current location at the corner of Interstate 90/94 and Highway 51 and was renamed Wisconsin RV World. Michael's daughter, Christine Eagan, joined the family business in 1991, and in 2001, she became President, continuing the family's legacy of servicing the Madison community.

After the sale, Christine shared, "Jesse Stopnitzky came highly recommended from a friend in the RV industry, as he has always heard great things about Jesse and his company. So, when it came time to make one of the most significant decisions in my company's history, I knew I needed guidance from someone who truly understood both the industry and our values. Jesse Stopnitzky at Performance Brokerage Services turned out to be that perfect partner. The entire process was seamless and transparent, and Jesse's expertise and personal touch made a complex journey feel manageable. We felt supported every step of the way, and his dedication to ensuring a smooth transition for all parties involved was unmatched. It's not easy to close a chapter on 80 years of history, but with Jesse and Performance Brokerage Services, we felt confident that we were making the right choice for the future of our business, our employees, and our customers. We're grateful for his guidance and partnership during this milestone moment."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner and Director of the RV Division for Performance Brokerage Services and Jon Couwenberg, Partner, were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Jesse Stopnitzky commented, "We are privileged to often be involved in lifechanging events for our clients, though it is rare to advise on a business with a history as rich as Wisconsin RV World. For nearly 80 years, the Eagan family serviced their Madison community with great pride. Their deep-rooted family values are immeasurable and are a true testament to their success over so many years. It was an honor to have been entrusted by the Eagan family with facilitating the transition to Kunes Auto & RV."

Kunes Auto & RV, founded by Gregg Kunes in 1996 in Delavan, Wisconsin, is the top-selling RV dealership in Wisconsin, making up 24% of the state's RV sales. With over 40 automotive and RV locations across the Midwest, Kunes Auto & RV employs over 1,800 people and donates 10% of its annual profits to local charities.

Kunes Auto Group is ranked #110 on the 2024 Automotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups based on 2023 new vehicle retail sales units. The company has earned over 30 Automotive News "Best Dealerships to Work For" awards, which are awarded to 100 dealers nationwide each year.

Ron Baker, Chief Operating Officer of the RV Division at Kunes Auto & RV stated, "We are honored to continue the legacy that Wisconsin RV World has built over eight decades of family ownership. Their commitment to customer service and family values perfectly aligns with our own mission and the initiatives we've launched to enhance the RV ownership experience."

Wisconsin RV World will remain at its current location at 5920 Haase Road in DeForest, Wisconsin.

