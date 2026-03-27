Performance Brokerage Services to Present on the State of the Automotive Buy-Sell Market at the 2026 National Association of Dealer Counsel Annual Member Conference

Performance Brokerage Services is proud to sponsor the 2026 National Association of Dealer Counsel (NADC) Annual Member Conference, with Jesse Stopnitzky presenting "Driving Value: Navigating the Dealership Buy-Sell Market."

IRVINE, Calif., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is proud to sponsor the 2026 National Association of Dealer Counsel (NADC) Annual Member Conference. Founded in 2004, the NADC was organized with a primary focus on providing education and information for attorneys that represent automotive dealers.

Performance Brokerage Services - 2026 National Association of Dealer Counsel (NADC) Annual Member Conference - Jesse Stopnitzky presenting “Driving Value: Navigating the Dealership Buy-Sell Market”

As part of this year's program, Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner of Performance Brokerage Services, will present "Driving Value: Navigating the Dealership Buy-Sell Market," delivering a practical analysis of today's transaction landscape. Attendees will gain valuable perspective on the state of the automotive buy-sell market, as well as strategic approaches that aid clients in navigating acquisitions, divestitures, and succession planning with enhanced clarity and confidence.

Using insights from 91 transactions completed by Performance Brokerage Services in 2025, Jesse will delve into the current retail conditions, evolving mergers and acquisitions trends, valuation considerations, and the transaction dynamics that create friction in today's deals. Additionally, the presentation will further expand on the application of valuation approaches beyond traditional multiples, and the treatment of atypical COVID-era earnings.

The Performance Brokerage Services team will be onsite throughout the conference and will be available to discuss the buy-sell market conditions, valuation strategies, succession planning, acquisition trends, and collaboration to support dealer clients.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, marine, powersports, commercial truck, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, more than 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainers, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact: Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.