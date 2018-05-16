PERFORMIX ioWHEY PROTEIN™ Debuts Only at The Vitamin Shoppe

"As a company committed to bringing only the best and most innovative solutions to our customers, we are excited to be the first and only retailer to offer ioWHEY PROTEIN™," says Dave Mock, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at The Vitamin Shoppe. "PERFORMIX continues to revolutionize the sports nutrition category with tried and true formulas and ioWHEY PROTEIN™ is no exception."

ioWHEY PROTEIN™ is made with io™ , which stands for Ingredient Optimized®, a process that naturally modifies the molecular structure of ingredients. Clinical studies show that through this patent-pending process results yield increased efficacy, proving less is actually more with ioWHEY PROTEIN™.

"Our mission is to pioneer disruptive innovations that will bring the category, our consumers, and our retail partners forward," explains Matt Hesse, CEO of PERFORMIX™ and Expert for The Vitamin Shoppe Wellness Council. "ioWHEY PROTEIN™ is the first truly mass application of the revolutionary Ingredient Optimized® (io™) technology. io™ allows us to provide a protein that not only promises clinically-backed superior absorption and digestion, but also delivers a delicious protein with almost "too good to be true" macros. The Vitamin Shoppe is widely known to be the specialty leader in protein assortment and selection, and we are excited to offer their unique and well-informed customer base the first look at the disruptive io™ technology through ioWHEY PROTEIN™."

PERFORMIX ioWHEY PROTEIN™ is available in three flavors; Chocolate Brownie, Vanilla Ice Cream and Fruity Cereal, and are available only at The Vitamin Shoppe and vitaminshoppe.com.

About the Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

The Vitamin Shoppe is an omni-channel, specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company based in Secaucus, New Jersey. In its stores and on its website, the Company carries a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions including: vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to offering products from approximately 1,000 national brands, the Vitamin Shoppe also carries products under The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, True Athlete®, MyTrition®, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and Next Step® brands. The Vitamin Shoppe conducts business through more than 775 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail banners, and through its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

