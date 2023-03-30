Perigon Wealth Management Acquires Stakeholders Capital, Facilitates Cognizant Wealth Advisors Affiliation Representing a Combined $245 Million AUM

Firm Welcomes Massachusetts-based Stakeholders Capital and Sheetal Bagde of California-based Cognizant Wealth to Growing National Presence

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management LLC ("Perigon" or "the firm") — a rapidly growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and approximately $4.8 billion in client assets as of Feb. 28, 2023 — today announced it has acquired Stakeholders Capital with $145 million in assets under management (AUM). Additionally, the firm announced Sheetal Bagde of Cognizant Wealth Advisors, with $100 million in AUM, has affiliated with Perigon.

Stakeholders Capital is an Amherst, Massachusetts-based wealth management firm run by former Wall Street options trader Andrew Bellak with an additional office in Santa Monica, California, headed by Gregory Wendt, CFP®. Ms. Bagde is a wealth advisor at Palo Alto, California-based Cognizant, an independent financial planning firm.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sheetal, Greg and Andrew and the Stakeholders team to the Perigon family," said Art Ambarik, Perigon's CEO. "Perigon is proud that our flexible affiliation models attract such experienced individuals and teams. Advisors appreciate our seamless way to plug into technology and recruiting platforms and streamline operations. Our expanding national footprint and advisor-centric culture make Perigon an obvious choice for leading financial advisors."

Stakeholders Capital and its team of six advisors and staff will continue to operate under its own brand. Ms. Bagde will also continue to operate as Cognizant.

ESG & Impact investing

Stakeholders Capital, founded in 2008, specializes in ESG and impact investing and provides comprehensive wealth management services. Both Messrs. Bellak and Wendt are experts on private investment opportunities and socially responsible asset management. Prior to founding Stakeholders, the leadership team started an options trading firm that was acquired by Goldman Sachs.

Mr. Bellak said, "Joining Perigon will enable us to expand our business through the utilization of its best-in-class services and support and we're excited to help Perigon expand their ESG/impact capacity and become the first stop for any client or advisor who wants to adopt it into their portfolio or practice."

High-net worth outreach

Ms. Bagde is a CFP® supporting high-net worth families in the areas of investments, taxation, stock options and estate planning. She also provides pro-bono financial planning for single mothers through Women's Achievement Network and Development Alliance (WANDA Silicon Valley).

She has worked as a financial planner and portfolio manager at Bingham Osborne Scarborough Wealth Managers in San Francisco and Buckingham Strategic Wealth. Ms. Bagde has also worked in corporate finance at Hewlett Packard Co.

Perigon, an advisor-led firm, has added teams and offices across five major markets since December 2021, including New England and the San Francisco Bay Area. The firm was recently named one of RIA Channel's 2022 Top 50 Wealth Managers by Growth in Assets and included on the Forbes Top RIA list.1 In September 2022, the firm announced a merger with PM Wealth Management and formed a strategic alliance with Prager Metis tax advisory firm. In November of that year, Perigon announced it acquired Nauset Wealth Management, also and expanded its Atlanta office.

1 Learn more about RIA Channel's 2022 Top 50 Wealth Managers at https://www.riachannel.com/2022-top-50-wealth-managers-by-growth-methodology/ and about Forbes" Top RIA ranking methodology at https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2022/10/25/methodology-americas-top-ria-firms-2022/?sh=4058511e17d9.

About Perigon Wealth Management

Founded, owned and led by lifelong financial advisors, Perigon Wealth Management, LLC is an independent RIA firm that strives to provide clients with peace of mind by identifying and implementing clear and customized plans to achieve the financial objectives necessary to realize their life goals. Additionally, Perigon Wealth Management offers financial advisors who join its platform a robust and flexible program that accommodates the widest possible array of affiliation structures and business models. With approximately $4.8 billion in client assets, Perigon Wealth Management is passionate about accelerating the business growth of its financial advisors and simplifying their operations, without sacrificing their independence. For more information, please visit https://perigonwealth.com/.

Media contacts:

Donald Cutler or Lorene Yue

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4864 or 424 317 4854

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Perigon Wealth Management