Perimeter Solutions Group Partners with Econo Fence

Expands PSG's Integrated Perimeter Protection Platform to Southern California

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions Group, LLC (" PSG "), a portfolio company of Bertram Capital (" Bertram "), and a leading national provider of commercial and industrial perimeter protection solutions, announced today the acquisition of Econo Fence. Under the leadership of Amanda and Jason Johnson, Econo Fence has established itself as a market leader in the California commercial and industrial fencing market. PSG is proud to team up with Econo through its next phase of growth. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Perimeter Solutions Group

Frank Martinez, an industry veteran, was appointed as President of Econo Fence and Vice President of PSG beginning in 2026. He brings more than 35 years of executive leadership experience across facilities services, real estate, and construction, with oversight of projects exceeding $2 billion in total value. Mr. Martinez will play a key role in advancing PSG's platform strategy through operational excellence, M&A integration, and scalable growth.

"We are proud to partner with the Johnson Family to expand PSG's perimeter-protection capabilities into California," said Wes Tolbert, CEO of PSG. "PSG is deeply focused on serving our customers' fencing and gate fabrication and automation needs, and this partnership allows us to better support our customers as they execute projects in California with enhanced local capabilities."

The transaction represents PSG's ninth acquisition since 2021, and the fourth acquisition since Bertram and PSG announced their partnership in October 2024.

"Econo Fence is proud to be joining PSG," said Amanda and Jason Johnson, "and we know they will carry on the Econo legacy through its next phase of growth. We are 100% aligned with PSG's customer-focused strategy, and we know PSG will give Econo team members significant career advancement opportunities as Econo grows under the PSG umbrella."

PSG is bringing together high-quality perimeter security businesses in commercial and temporary fencing, gate fabrication, barriers, bollards and access controls. PSG seeks partnership/acquisition opportunities that broaden its capabilities or its geographic reach.

PSG is focused on expanding its footprint and services nationally. Please direct partnership/acquisition opportunities to Sam Rosati ([email protected]).

About Perimeter Solutions Group



PSG supports its customers throughout the US from twelve physical locations. The company provides permanent and rental fencing, gate and access control solutions, physical and electronic security, as well as service and maintenance, to commercial, industrial and government customers. PSG is trusted by its customers as the preferred national provider of advanced perimeter security solutions for a diverse range of projects, sites and end markets. PSG serves developers, owners and managers of multi-family, industrial, office, retail, stadiums, parks, education, medical, data center, government and renewable energy sites.

For more information, please visit PSG's website: https://perimetersolutionsgroup.com/

About Econo Fence



Established in 1977, Econo Fence is one of Southern California's leading permanent fencing contractors for commercial, municipal and industrial projects. For nearly 50 years, Econo has been the preferred fence and gate installation provider for school buildings, sports complexes, and other public infrastructure projects throughout California.

About Bertram Capital



Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $4.0B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital seeks to leverage proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which aims to drive growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Bertram Capital V focuses on control investments in business services, consumer and industrial sectors with a minimum of $7.5M of annual earnings. Bertram Ignite I focuses on control and non-control investments in business services, consumer and industrial sectors with a minimum of $3M of annual earnings.

