PERK UP WITH JACKSON HEWITT TAX SERVICES ON NATIONWIDE BREWITT COFFEE TRUCK TOUR

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jan 13, 2025, 09:02 ET

Tax company hosting events in nearly 40 markets, offering attendees free coffee and tax tips

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 isn't your average tax filing season: Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® is giving away free coffee and tax tips during a nationwide coffee truck tour for the second year in a row. Jackson Hewitt's Brewitt coffee truck is traveling to nearly 40 markets during tax filing season, helping ensure taxpayers are well prepared to file their 2024 Federal tax return before the Tax Day deadline, April 15, 2025.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Services is giving away free coffee and tax tips during a nationwide coffee truck tour.
Event attendees can enjoy their choice of a free cup of hot or cold coffee, a "Gold Brewitt" coffee (glitter iced coffee), or blue lemonade, and snacks, while supplies last. Jackson Hewitt Tax Pros will be available onsite, offering free tax tips and answering commonly asked questions taxpayers have about their taxes. Attendees can also schedule appointments at their local Jackson Hewitt office when they visit the Brewitt coffee truck and receive free Jackson Hewitt-branded swag, including coffee tumblers, lunch bags, and insulated cooler bags, while supplies last.

Jackson Hewitt's Brewitt coffee truck schedule:

January 12 – 14: Dallas, Texas

February 27 – 28: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

January 17: Killeen, Texas 

March 3: Uniontown, Pennsylvania

January 18: Cedar Park, Texas 

March 5 – 6: Cleveland, Ohio

January 20, 22: San Antonio, Texas 

March 9: Mishawaka, Indiana

January 24 –25: Houston, Texas 

March 11 – 12: Dayton, Ohio

January 28: Lafayette, Louisiana 

March 12 –13: Columbus, Ohio

January 29: Baton Rouge, Louisiana 

March 17: Cincinnati, Ohio

January 30: New Orleans, Louisiana 

March 19: Indianapolis, Indiana

February 1: Oxford, Mississippi 

March 21: Lafayette, Indiana

February 4: Memphis, Tennessee 

March 23 – 24: Louisville, Kentucky

February 6 – 7: Nashville, Tennessee 

March 26 – 27: St. Louis, Missouri

February 9: Huntsville, Alabama 

March 30: Springfield, Missouri

February 13 – 14: Charlotte, North Carolina 

March 31: Joplin, Missouri

February 15: Greensboro, North Carolina 

April 3: Kansas City, Missouri

February 16: Raleigh, North Carolina 

April 4: Kansas City, Kansas

February 19: Richmond, Virginia 

April 8: Pueblo, Colorado

February 21 – 22: Washington DC  

April 9: Colorado Springs, Colorado

February 24 – 25: Baltimore, Maryland 

April 10 – 12: Denver, Colorado

The Brewitt coffee truck will be visiting Jackson Hewitt offices, as well as Walmart locations with Jackson Hewitt kiosks. The travel schedule is subject to change. Interested attendees can learn more at jacksonhewitt.com/brewitt or follow us on Facebook.  

"Taxes can feel daunting and people often want to procrastinate, but we're hoping to fuel up our communities once again with our nationwide Brewitt coffee truck tour. We also want to answer questions to help people feel ready to confidently file their 2024 income tax return at their local Jackson Hewitt location," said Kim Hudson, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "Tax season can quickly fly by, and we're excited to connect with clients. These events not only offer a fun pick-me-up during the winter months, but help people easily schedule their appointment ahead of Tax Day at any of our local offices with a local Tax Pro, who can help with all their tax needs."  

For more information about the Brewitt coffee truck tour and other tax tips, visit jacksonhewitt.com. To find the nearest Jackson Hewitt office and book an appointment, visit jacksonhewitt.com/officelocator.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hardworking clients with access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's website for more details). Jackson Hewitt has more than 5,200 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, including 2,700 in Walmart stores, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, or offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit jacksonhewitt.com or call (800) 234-1040. 

JACKSON HEWITT'S ANNUAL DOUBLE YOUR REFUND SWEEPSTAKES IS BACK FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A DOUBLE REFUND

JACKSON HEWITT HELPS TO MAKE THE SEASON BRIGHT WITH HOLIDAY LOANS

