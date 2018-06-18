Perkins® Restaurant & Bakery Announces 60th Anniversary Recipe Contest Winner

Always passionate about good food and satisfying the cravings of its guests, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, celebrating its 60th Diamond Anniversary this year, launched the contest in April and invited consumers to have a seat at the table and submit an original recipe. Entries were judged by Perkins' Food Innovation and Culinary team based on originality, taste, ease of preparation and how well the item would complement and enhance Perkins' menu offerings. Ten finalists, including entries from Florida, Colorado, Missouri, Kansas and Wisconsin were selected and following a weeks-long voting process, Wagner's Monte Cristo Sandwich catapulted ahead as the clear winner.

Wagner, a mom, proud grandmother and retiree, is a self-taught cook. She whips up meals based on what she craves and whatever her friends and family request. The Monte Cristo is Deb's own version of a dearly departed friend's favorite sandwich and she suggests that it's best enjoyed, "for lunch or weekend brunch." As the grand prize winner, Ms. Wagner will receive a $1,000 gift card and her Monte Cristo Sandwich will be featured as a limited time offering on a future Perkins' menu.

Thomas Yun, Perkins' Vice President of Food Innovation and Culinary, comments, "We are thrilled with the level of participation in our 60th Anniversary recipe contest. As always, it is inspiring to have the opportunity to learn about consumers' taste preferences and preferred flavor profiles. We are particularly excited to recreate Deb Wagner's rendition of a Monte Cristo Sandwich and we congratulate her on having submitted the winning entry."

Since it was founded in 1958 as a single pancake house in Ohio, Perkins today has nearly 400 restaurants in 32 states and Canada. Committed to delivering 100% satisfaction through service excellence and positive dining experiences, the brand embraces a "Kindness Served Daily" philosophy.

