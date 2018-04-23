Perkins® Restaurant & Bakery Seeks Original Recipes

Passionate about good food and satisfying the cravings of its guests, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery wants to know what's cooking in kitchens across the United States! Perkins' Vice President of Food Innovation and Culinary, Thomas Yun explains that from 4/23/18 – 5/6/18, he and his food innovation team will be judging each Facebook® submission based on a set of criteria including originality, taste, and ease of preparation. Yun adds, "Very importantly, we'll also be looking for the recipe's fit with the Perkins brand – something that complements and enhances our menu offerings." Ten finalists will be selected and announced on Perkins' Facebook page and from 5/28/18 through 6/10/18 visitors will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite entry. The grand prize winner will be announced on June 11, 2018 -- they will receive a $1,000 gift card and their recipe will be placed on a future menu.

Perkins' six-decade longevity has in large part been attributed to the brand's ability to evolve to the ever-changing taste preferences of the consumer. "Running this contest is yet another way that we are keeping our finger on the pulse of what consumers have to say," comments Perkins' Vice President of Marketing, James Pritchard.

In tandem with its 60th Anniversary celebration, Perkins recently rolled out a new menu, representing a year's worth of taste testing and consumer research. Perkins & Marie Callender's Chief Marketing Officer, Wade Breaux comments, "Our goal is to continually meet and exceed our guests' expectations. Perkins' new menu includes a modern rework of old classics, integrates on-trend flavor profiles, and represents quality, innovation, and value – all hallmarks of the Perkins brand." The Perkins 60th Anniversary Recipe Contest is another way the restaurant chain is keeping it fresh and as always, giving customers a seat at the table.

About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery:

Since it was founded in 1958 as a single pancake house in Ohio, Perkins today has nearly 400 restaurants in 32 states and Canada. Committed to delivering 100% satisfaction through service excellence and positive dining experiences, the brand recently launched a "Kindness Served Daily" campaign to celebrate its 60th year and its company-wide culture of kindness.

